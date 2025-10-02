Troy Sheperds, a local content creator, shared a TikTok video of himself pronouncing a few local and international brands as if he were an Afrikaans-speaking person

The brands included RocoMamas, Wimpy, Cotton On, Vodacom, and Mr Price, to name a few

Afrikaans speakers and other social media commentators filled the comment section with laughter

A young man had people laughing when he pronounced brands in an Afrikaans accent. Images: @troysheperds

A local content creator, Troy Sheperds, amused the online community when he shared the pronunciation of various brands the way a stereotypical Afrikaans-speaking person would. Many people online laughed and thought Troy was spot-on.

The young man uploaded the video on his TikTok account on 1 October, 2025. He noted that the video was the second part of his 'How Afrikaans People Pronounce Brands' mini-series. As he spoke, he emphasised certain sounds often linked to the Afrikaans-speaking community. For example, instead of saying 'Pa-nar-doe,' Troy noted that they would pronounce it as 'Pa-nar-doo.'

He played with more brand names, such as Woolworths' 'th' sound hilariously transforming into an 'f' sound. Other brands mentioned were McDonald's, RocoMamas, Wimpy, Cotton On, Vodacom, Telkom, Sorbet, Ster-Kinekor, Spur, Mr Price, and Midas.

Afrikaans pronunciation humours South Africans

Troy's pronunciations of the different brands left many people feeling as if they were accurate and filled the comment section with laughter. Some social media users also revealed how one needed to roll their 'Rs' for that spot-on Afrikaans accent.

TikTok users busted after seeing Troy's take on Afrikaans people's pronunciatons. Image: Westend61

@theoneandonlylienx laughed and stated after watching the clip:

"Personally attacked again."

Referring to Afrikaans speakers, @sakhileshlangusamabhele shared with a chuckle:

"They have their own rules for every language."

An amused @user3580416817015 remarked in the comments:

"It's the '7de Laan' accent for me."

@hoof_karakter wrote under the post:

"I have to call you out. We actually say Woolies, and not Woolwor(phs)."

@dvdvljn, who seemed to be a fan of Troy's, added in the comment section:

"Please teach us African pronunciations as well, like veg-a-tables and so many others. Love your content."

@kaympongoma couldn't help but laugh and revealed to the public:

"The fact that I pronounce all these words like Afrikaans people, and I don't even know how to speak Afrikaans."

@camico93 told the comedic content creator:

"This is delightful. I've been living in Australia for 13 years, and your videos make me so happy."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

