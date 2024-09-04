Award-winning DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo explained in detail the correct pronunciation of his name

The Yes God singer confused Mzansi even more when he revealed why he calls himself M.B.O

Fans said he did not make any sense because artists often attach deeper meanings to their names

Oscar Mbo sparked an uproar when a video of him pronouncing his name in an unusual manner went viral on social media.

Oscar Mbo adamant on pronunciation of his name

Popular Mzansi DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo is clear that his name is pronounced as Oscar M.B.O.

The Yes God singer was interviewed by a podcaster who asked him about the uproar which ensued online following his viral video. Oscar said there is no meaning behind M.B.O; he just thought it would be cool to say it like that.

"It has no meaning whatsoever, it is my name. I just thought it would be cooler to say it like that. I have been saying it for years."

Oscar did not dismiss the rest of his fan's way of saying his name, adding that he too often refers to himself like that.

The video was shared by @_BlackZA, who said, "but I really thought he’s rebranding."

Oscar Mbo sparks confusion among fans

Many people said he did not provide clarity because artists often attach deeper meaning to their names.

@Curtis_Mogotsi said:

"How do you give yourself a name that doesn’t have a meaning?"

@tumelo_mthibe added:

"I thought the Mbo is for Mbongeni."

@NdabeLit joked:

"We heard what you said Oscar. You said mbyo."

@Tebzar_ M asked:

"Haibo, this guy, his 2nd name is MBOngiseni, but he says it has no meaning whatsoever. Njani?"

Shebeshxt teases Oscar Mbo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt poked fun at Oscar Mbo after he went viral for twanging his name and calling himself 'Oscar Mbyo'.

Shebeshxt also followed the trend and changed his name, saying he wanted to be called Shebesheuw. Netizens gave mixed reactions to the video, with people saying he was trying too hard to be funny.

