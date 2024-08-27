A video of Oscar Mbo pronouncing his name left many netizens confused and in stitches

The DJ/ producer didn't say the second part of his name how Mzansi usually does, leaving many to accuse him of being bougie

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Oscar had been pronouncing his name that way for years

Oscar Mbo’s Video left netizens confused by the pronunciation of his name. Images: oscar_mbo

Source: Instagram

Not Oscar Mbo getting dragged again, this time, for how he pronounced his own name, Mzansi is ungovernable!

Oscar Mbo introduces himself in new video

Mzansi found a video of Oscar Mbo introducing himself and didn't say the second part of his name how Mzansi usually does.

The clip, posted by Twitter (X) user Compaqllow, sees the Yes God hitmaker at the launch of his collaboration with Steve Madden, where he introduced himself and his occupation:

"What's up? My name is Oscar M.B.O, DJ, record producer and fashion student."

This would have been the first time many South Africans heard Oscar say his name, where instead of plainly saying it as "Mbo", he spelt out the first letters of his name, Mbongeni, "M.B.O" and one netizen reacted to the video:

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's video

Netizens were in stitches at Oscar's clip, saying he was acting bougie:

philani_mbongwe trolled Oscar:

"His actual name is Mbongeni Ndlovu. Zulu’s who go to Joburg come back confused when they stay there too long."

daaibabyy asked:

"Have we all just been saying it wrong?"

faglauderdale said:

"I thought he said 'OSCAR M-B-O.' Kanti he's tryna twang?"

Meanwhile, others defended him by saying he had been saying his name like that for years:

Mquathy defended Oscar:

"During his Ashmed hour mix back in the days, on the intro, he used to introduce himself as M.B.O."

MTDO_THE_GIANT said:

"Oscar has been calling himself MBO for years, as far back as 2013."

mafresh_iveson corrected:

"It’s pronounced 'M.B.O', not 'Mbo.'"

Oscar Mbo visits Roc Nation

In more Oscar Mbo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's trip to the Roc Nation studios.

It appears Mzansi is still stuck on Jay-Z's age-old Illuminati allegations and accused Oscar of selling his soul.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News