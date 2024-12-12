Who has the most trophies in soccer? Top 11 players ranked
Soccer is one of the most loved sports in the world because it entertains fans and creates a sense of identity. Over the years, some football players have achieved extraordinary success, lifting countless trophies and earning global fame. For one to win, a trophy means they have worked for it because trophies are a testament to hard work and talent. Who has the most trophies in soccer?
Many football players have won trophies due to their victory. Soccer players are given trophies to recognise their talent and hard work. They also signify external validation and success. To develop this list, we analysed credible sources across the web, such as Transfermarkt, ESPN and Goal.com. Some players are retired, while others are still active.
Who has the most trophies in soccer?
Lionel Messi holds the record for the most trophies in soccer and is widely regarded as the greatest football player ever. Many agree with this sentiment. In a 20 December 2023 documentary by Dribbling on YouTube, where footballers, managers, and legends talked about Lionel Messi, Frank Lampard said that Messi is the best player and deserves to win every year. He said:
Lionel Messi is the best, not just in this era but every year. I love watching him play. I love his personality and humility, and he is a great player. Every year, Messi deserves to win because, as an individual, what he gives to the team at Barcelona, for his country, is the best.
An overview of the top 11 players with the most trophies in soccer
|Rank
|Soccer player
|No. of trophies
|11
|Kenny Dalglish
|35
|10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|35
|9
|Vitor Baía
|35
|8
|Gerard Piqué
|37
|7
|Maxwell Scherrer
|37
|6
|Sergio Busquets
|37
|5
|Andrés Iniesta
|38
|4
|Hossam Ashour
|39
|3
|Hossam Hassan
|41
|2
|Dani Alves
|44
|1
|Lionel Messi
|46
11. Kenny Dalglish
- Full name: Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish
- Date of birth: 4 March 1951
- Place of birth: Glasgow, Scotland
- Trophies: 35
Kenny Dalglish is a Scottish former football player who retired in 1990. He is one of the soccer players with the most trophies in football history. During his career, he played for Liverpool and Celtic. Some of his greatest achievements include six English league titles and three European Cups when playing for Liverpool. He is known for winning 35 trophies during his football career.
10. Cristiano Ronaldo
- Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
- Date of birth: 5 February 1985
- Place of birth: Funchal, Portugal
- Trophies: 35
Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most successful soccer players in history. He plays as a forward and captain for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassar and the Portugal National team. According to Sporting News, he has won 7 domestic league titles, 5 champion Leagues, and 12 Domestic cups.
9. Vitor Baía
- Full name: Vítor Manuel Martins Baía
- Date of birth: 15 October 1969
- Place of birth: Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal
- Trophies: 35
Vitor Baía is a former Portuguese soccer goalkeeper. He was born in Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal. Vitor has made remarkable achievements in his football career, for which he will always be remembered. He won the UEFA Champions League in the 2003-14 season and an Intercontinental Cup in 2004. He is considered one of the most decorated goalkeepers of all time.
8. Gerard Piqué
- Full name: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu
- Date of birth: 2 February 1987
- Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain
- Trophies: 37
Gerard Piqué is a former Spanish centre-back who played for FC Barcelona in 2008 and helped Spain win the FIFA World Cup 2010. He started his youth career in 1997, playing for Barcelona. He has played for other football clubs, including Manchester United and Zaragoza.
7. Maxwell Scherrer
- Full name: Maxwell Scherrer Cabelino Andrade
- Date of birth: 27 August 1981
- Place of birth: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, State of Espirito Santo, Brazil
- Trophies: 37
Maxwell Scherrer is a Brazilian former football player who played left-back. He has played for teams such as Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ajax and won trophies for these teams. Maxwell won two La Liga titles in 2009, 2010, and 2011 while playing for Barcelona. He is currently working as an assistant sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain.
6. Sergio Busquets
- Full name: Sergio Busquets Burgos
- Date of birth: 16 July 1988
- Place of birth: Sabadell, Spain
- Trophies: 37
Sergio Busquets is a Spanish professional football player for Inter Miami CF. He joined the club in July 2023. The Spanish player has played for FC Barcelona and won 32 trophies with the team, including nine La Liga titles, three European Cups, and three UEFA Champions League titles. In 2023, he helped Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in the 2023 League Cup Final.
5. Andrés Iniesta
- Full name: Andrés Iniesta Lujan
- Date of birth: 11 May 1984
- Place of birth: Fuentealbilla, Spain
- Trophies: 38
Andrés Iniesta is among the players with the most trophies in football history. He is a Spanish former footballer known as one of the greatest midfielders. Andrés Iniesta started his long career with FC Barcelona in 2002 and helped the team win 6 La Liga titles between 2004 and 2013. He retired with a total of 38 trophies in his football career.
4. Hossam Ashour
- Full name: Hossam Mohamed Ashour Sanad Atia
- Date of birth: 9 March 1986
- Place of birth: Cairo, Egypt
- Trophies: 39
Hossam Ashour is also among the soccer players with the most trophies. He has won many competitions, including the African Champions League, Egyptian Premier League and African Confederations Cup. He won over 30 championships with Al Ahly SC. Hossam Ashour became the youngest player ever to captain Al Ahly SC in the 2009-10 season.
3. Hossam Hassan
- Full name: Hossam Hassan Hussein
- Date of birth: 10 August 1966
- Place of birth: Helwan, Egypt
- Trophies: 41
Hossam Hassan is a former Egyptian football player and the current coach of the Egyptian national team. He is widely known for leading several Egyptian teams to success in the 1980s, 90s, and early 200s with his brother, Ibrahim Hassan. According to AiScore, some of his trophies include three National Cup titles, Egyptian Premier League titles, and Africa Cup of Nations titles.
2. Dani Alves
- Full name: Daniel Alves da Silva
- Date of birth: 6 May 1983
- Place of birth: Juazeiro, State of Bahia, Brazil
- Trophies: 44
Dani Alves is a Brazilian former footballer who played right-back. He began his professional career at age 18 with the Brazilian club Bahia. In 2008, he won the UEFA Champions League. Dani also won the FIFA World Cup and five La Liga titles. He retired in January 2023 but is remembered in football history for his many trophies.
1. Lionel Messi
- Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini
- Date of birth: 24 June 1987
- Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina
- Trophies: 46
Lionel Messi is the most decorated soccer player in professional football history, winning 46 team trophies. He plays for the Inter Miami FC club and the Argentina national football team. He started playing football as a young boy in 1995. As per ESPN, he won the 2024 MLS MVP award.
Which retired football player has the most trophies?
Dani Alves is the retired soccer player with the most trophies in football history. He retired on 21 January 2023 with a record of 44 trophies.
Who has more trophies, Messi or Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi has more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, he has 46 trophies, while Ronaldo has 35
Who is the man with the most trophies in football history?
The Argentine football player Lionel Messi has the most trophies in football history. The player won the latest trophy in 2024 when he won the 2024 MLS MVP award.
Is Messi the player with the most trophies?
The Argentine football player has the most trophies in football history, followed by Dani Alves, Hossam Hassan and Hossam Ashour.
What is the world record for most trophies?
The world record for most trophies is 46. The record was set by Lionel Messi in 2024 when he marked his 46th trophy, making him the most decorated footballer in history
Who has the most trophies in soccer? Lionel Messi is the most decorated football player, with a record of 46 trophies. Other players include Dani Alves, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hossam Ashour. These players have worked hard to become trophy holders.
