Who has the most trophies in soccer? Top 11 players ranked

Soccer is one of the most loved sports in the world because it entertains fans and creates a sense of identity. Over the years, some football players have achieved extraordinary success, lifting countless trophies and earning global fame. For one to win, a trophy means they have worked for it because trophies are a testament to hard work and talent. Who has the most trophies in soccer?

Lionel Messi (L), Sergio Busquets (C) and Andrés Iniesta (R) are among the soccer players with the most trophies. Photo: Carlos Sipán, Jason Allen, Koji Watanabe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many football players have won trophies due to their victory. Soccer players are given trophies to recognise their talent and hard work. They also signify external validation and success. To develop this list, we analysed credible sources across the web, such as Transfermarkt, ESPN and Goal.com. Some players are retired, while others are still active.

Who has the most trophies in soccer?

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most trophies in soccer and is widely regarded as the greatest football player ever. Many agree with this sentiment. In a 20 December 2023 documentary by Dribbling on YouTube, where footballers, managers, and legends talked about Lionel Messi, Frank Lampard said that Messi is the best player and deserves to win every year. He said:

Lionel Messi is the best, not just in this era but every year. I love watching him play. I love his personality and humility, and he is a great player. Every year, Messi deserves to win because, as an individual, what he gives to the team at Barcelona, for his country, is the best.

An overview of the top 11 players with the most trophies in soccer

Rank Soccer player No. of trophies 11 Kenny Dalglish 35 10 Cristiano Ronaldo 35 9 Vitor Baía 35 8 Gerard Piqué 37 7 Maxwell Scherrer 37 6 Sergio Busquets 37 5 Andrés Iniesta 38 4 Hossam Ashour 39 3 Hossam Hassan 41 2 Dani Alves 44 1 Lionel Messi 46

11. Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool player manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates after scoring the winning goal that gives Liverpool the Division One Championship for the 1985/86 season. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish Date of birth: 4 March 1951

4 March 1951 Place of birth: Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland Trophies: 35

Kenny Dalglish is a Scottish former football player who retired in 1990. He is one of the soccer players with the most trophies in football history. During his career, he played for Liverpool and Celtic. Some of his greatest achievements include six English league titles and three European Cups when playing for Liverpool. He is known for winning 35 trophies during his football career.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC reacts during the AFC Champions League elite west football match between Qatar's Al Gharafa SC and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Date of birth: 5 February 1985

5 February 1985 Place of birth: Funchal, Portugal

Funchal, Portugal Trophies: 35

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most successful soccer players in history. He plays as a forward and captain for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassar and the Portugal National team. According to Sporting News, he has won 7 domestic league titles, 5 champion Leagues, and 12 Domestic cups.

9. Vitor Baía

Vitor Baía of Porto celebrates the goal during the UEFA Cup Final match between Celtic Glasgow and Porto at Estadio Olimpico de La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain on 21 May 2003. Photo: Alain Gadoffre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vítor Manuel Martins Baía

Vítor Manuel Martins Baía Date of birth: 15 October 1969

15 October 1969 Place of birth: Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal Trophies: 35

Vitor Baía is a former Portuguese soccer goalkeeper. He was born in Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal. Vitor has made remarkable achievements in his football career, for which he will always be remembered. He won the UEFA Champions League in the 2003-14 season and an Intercontinental Cup in 2004. He is considered one of the most decorated goalkeepers of all time.

8. Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué centre-back of Barcelona and Spain during the warm-up before the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern München. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu

Gerard Piqué Bernabeu Date of birth: 2 February 1987

2 February 1987 Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Trophies: 37

Gerard Piqué is a former Spanish centre-back who played for FC Barcelona in 2008 and helped Spain win the FIFA World Cup 2010. He started his youth career in 1997, playing for Barcelona. He has played for other football clubs, including Manchester United and Zaragoza.

7. Maxwell Scherrer

Maxwell controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg football match PSG vs FC Barcelona. Photo: Martin Bureau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maxwell Scherrer Cabelino Andrade

Maxwell Scherrer Cabelino Andrade Date of birth: 27 August 1981

27 August 1981 Place of birth: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, State of Espirito Santo, Brazil

Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, State of Espirito Santo, Brazil Trophies: 37

Maxwell Scherrer is a Brazilian former football player who played left-back. He has played for teams such as Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ajax and won trophies for these teams. Maxwell won two La Liga titles in 2009, 2010, and 2011 while playing for Barcelona. He is currently working as an assistant sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain.

6. Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets during the U.S. Open Cup Final game between Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on September 27, 2023. Photo: Jason Allen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sergio Busquets Burgos

Sergio Busquets Burgos Date of birth: 16 July 1988

16 July 1988 Place of birth: Sabadell, Spain

Sabadell, Spain Trophies: 37

Sergio Busquets is a Spanish professional football player for Inter Miami CF. He joined the club in July 2023. The Spanish player has played for FC Barcelona and won 32 trophies with the team, including nine La Liga titles, three European Cups, and three UEFA Champions League titles. In 2023, he helped Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in the 2023 League Cup Final.

5. Andrés Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta of Vissel Kobe looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona at National Stadium on June 06, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Koji Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrés Iniesta Lujan

Andrés Iniesta Lujan Date of birth: 11 May 1984

11 May 1984 Place of birth: Fuentealbilla, Spain

Fuentealbilla, Spain Trophies: 38

Andrés Iniesta is among the players with the most trophies in football history. He is a Spanish former footballer known as one of the greatest midfielders. Andrés Iniesta started his long career with FC Barcelona in 2002 and helped the team win 6 La Liga titles between 2004 and 2013. He retired with a total of 38 trophies in his football career.

4. Hossam Ashour

Hossam Ashour of Al-Ahly SC during FIFA Club World Cup 2012 Final. Photo: AMA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hossam Mohamed Ashour Sanad Atia

Hossam Mohamed Ashour Sanad Atia Date of birth: 9 March 1986

9 March 1986 Place of birth: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Trophies: 39

Hossam Ashour is also among the soccer players with the most trophies. He has won many competitions, including the African Champions League, Egyptian Premier League and African Confederations Cup. He won over 30 championships with Al Ahly SC. Hossam Ashour became the youngest player ever to captain Al Ahly SC in the 2009-10 season.

3. Hossam Hassan

Coach Hossam Hassan of Egypt looks on before the match during a Men's World Cup qualifying match between Egypt and Burkina Faso on June 6, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Sayed Hassan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hossam Hassan Hussein

Hossam Hassan Hussein Date of birth: 10 August 1966

10 August 1966 Place of birth: Helwan, Egypt

Helwan, Egypt Trophies: 41

Hossam Hassan is a former Egyptian football player and the current coach of the Egyptian national team. He is widely known for leading several Egyptian teams to success in the 1980s, 90s, and early 200s with his brother, Ibrahim Hassan. According to AiScore, some of his trophies include three National Cup titles, Egyptian Premier League titles, and Africa Cup of Nations titles.

2. Dani Alves

Dani Alves of Pumas prior the Joan Gamper Trophy, friendly presentation match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Spotify Camp Nou on August 7, 2022. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Alves da Silva

Daniel Alves da Silva Date of birth: 6 May 1983

6 May 1983 Place of birth: Juazeiro, State of Bahia, Brazil

Juazeiro, State of Bahia, Brazil Trophies: 44

Dani Alves is a Brazilian former footballer who played right-back. He began his professional career at age 18 with the Brazilian club Bahia. In 2008, he won the UEFA Champions League. Dani also won the FIFA World Cup and five La Liga titles. He retired in January 2023 but is remembered in football history for his many trophies.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina getting into the field prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru. Photo: Carlos Sipán

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini

Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Trophies: 46

Lionel Messi is the most decorated soccer player in professional football history, winning 46 team trophies. He plays for the Inter Miami FC club and the Argentina national football team. He started playing football as a young boy in 1995. , he won the 2024 MLS MVP award.

Dani Alves is the retired soccer player with the most trophies in football history. He retired on 21 January 2023 with a record of 44 trophies.

Who has more trophies, Messi or Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi has more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo. , he has 46 trophies, while Ronaldo has 35

The Argentine football player Lionel Messi has the most trophies in football history. The player won the latest trophy in 2024 when he won the 2024 MLS MVP award.

Is Messi the player with the most trophies?

The Argentine football player has the most trophies in football history, followed by Dani Alves, Hossam Hassan and Hossam Ashour.

What is the world record for most trophies?

The world record for most trophies is 46. The record was set by Lionel Messi in 2024 when he marked his 46th trophy, making him the most decorated footballer in history

Who has the most trophies in soccer? Lionel Messi is the most decorated football player, with a record of 46 trophies. Other players include Dani Alves, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hossam Ashour. These players have worked hard to become trophy holders.

