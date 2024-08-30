Shebeshxt has teased Oscar Mbo after he went viral for twanging his name and calling himself 'Oscar Mbyo'

The DJ left many people confused, and even Shebeshxt, who also followed the trend and twanged his name

Netizens gave mixed reactions to the video, with people saying he was trying too hard to be funny

Shebeshxt has posted a new video on social media, this time taking aim at Oscar Mbo.

Shebeshxt took inspiration from Oscar Mbo and has given himself a new way to say this name. Image: @official.shebeshxt on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Singer Shebeshxt mocks Oscar Mbo

Shebeshxt has weighed in on Oscar Mbo's viral video, where he pronounced his name in a very unfamiliar manner. Oscar Mbo topped the trends list for twanging his name and referring to himself as 'Oscar Mbyo'.

"What's up? My name is Oscar M.B.O, DJ, record producer and fashion student."

The Yes God DJ left many people confused, with Shebeshxt also taking aim at him. The singer followed in Oscar's footsteps and now wants to be referred to as 'Shebesheuw.'

The video was shared by @MDNnewss with the caption: "Shebeshxt suggests that people should begin referring to him as Shebesheuw, taking inspiration from Osca Mbeuw."

SA clowns Shebeshxt and Oscar Mbo

Mzansi gave mixed reactions to the video, with people saying Shebeshxt has no business mocking Oscar.

@Nthabeemaringa shared:

"It's giving Korean vibes."

@Nthabeemaringa mentioned:

"It's gonna be a long weekend makgowa."

@YollyBlu joked:

"Shebesheuw wale shirtless nigeuw, that doesn't sound right!"

@jusicy laughed:

"I am defeated."

@Sbibos said:

"Oscar and Shebe just gave their names that thing."

@Mabaso614 argued:

"Colonized black people want to sound like white people and have an accent of white people. This is what Franz Fanon was talking about."

Oscar Mbo pays tribute to his father

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer Oscar Mbo recently paid tribute to his father on social media.

The Deep House hitmaker posted an old picture of his dad and him in a now-deleted post where he wished him a happy birthday. Oscar Mbo further mentioned that his father is a role model to him and that he is the best dad under the sun.

