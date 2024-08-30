Prince Kaybee recently joked about deactivating his Twitter (X) account after fans found his video with Zodwa Wabantu

Mzansi was in stitches after Zodwa called Kaybee out on camera for refusing to sleep with her

Netizens joked about the pair's potential hook-up while attempting to keep the DJ from tossing his account

Prince Kaybee threatened to deactivate after seeing an old video of Zodwa Wabantu shooting her shot at him.

Prince Kaybee threatens to deactivate

Prince Kaybee is one of the most active celebrities on social media, and fans love that they get to interact with the Shuk Shuk hitmaker from time to time.

But on this particular day, things took a hilarious turn for Kaybee when Chris Excel confronted him with an old video of himself and Zodwa Wabantu.

Thankfully, it wasn't another naughty video, although the famous dancer did call Kaybee out for refusing to hook up with her no matter how hard she tried.

In reaction to the clip, the DJ/ producer joked about deactivating his Twitter (X) account because netizens were always on his case:

"I think I must deactivate now, y'all are never letting me rest."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's video

Fans joked about Kaybee potentially hooking up with Zodwa:

DumboXrp joked:

"She nearly had you; that time you almost folded."

malekatokel teased:

"At least you're not an easy target."

mkhondo_3 asked:

"Kabelo, let's be honest and keep it between us, did you?"

Pinkdoll_love said:

"There's no peace in these streets."

lamb_kyz_101 posted:

"Take one for the team and move on."

marlon67_ pleaded:

"This is a funny video, it made me giggle out loud. And no, please don’t deactivate."

Prince Kaybee sparks relationship rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's post that had fans convinced that he found "the one".

This after the DJ/ producer commented on a pretty lady's video and left fans to make their own conclusions:

Risuna_Vockey said:

"No tattoos, dresses decently, looks respectful. She's definitely a keeper, bro."

