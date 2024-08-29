Thandiswa Mazwai recently shared a throwback video of herself with Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela

The singer showed off how the late icons had their arms around her while taking photos

Mzansi was awestruck by the video, with others saying King Tha was too humble for someone who hung out with Tata and MJ

Thandiswa Mazwai shared an old clip with Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela. Images: Phil Klein-Pool/Getty Images, Twitter/ thandiswamazwai, Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

Thandiswa Mazwai posted a heartwarming throwback video from her youth when she got to share photos with Nelson Mandela and Michael Jackson.

Thandiswa Mazai shows off throwback clip

Our fave, Thandiswa Mazwai, recently gave netizens a subtle reminder of who she is by posting a video of herself with two icons.

The Nizalwa Ngobani? hitmaker commemorated Throwback Thursday and Michael Jackson's birthday with an old video of herself with the pop icon and Nelson Mandela.

Taken during her Bongo Maffin days, the clip captured a young King Tha standing between the two giants as they posed for pictures.

She captioned the video highlighting how they both had their arms around her:

"I forgot it was MJ’s bday yesterday..:) look how they both had their arms around me."

Previously, King Tha had netizens in stitches after sharing a story about her hilarious encounter with Brenda Fassie.

Mzansi reacts to Thandiswa Mazwai's video

Netizens were stunned by the legendary video, with others admitting that they wouldn't be as humble as Thandiswa after spending time with the late icons:

PrinceTumelo89 admitted:

"You are too humble. No one would ever tell me anything after chilling with these icons."

Yollzz_D was stunned:

"Bethuna, imagine being sandwiched by MJ and Mandela!"

Hloni_L1 joked:

"If I were you, I would have used this as screen wallpaper on everything in my house. Make everyone that comes to my house watch this moment and make them worship this clip."

MMabiyela7711 wrote:

"This is incredibly iconic!"

sunshineshibs asked:

"Did you keep it together mara? You're so calm."

Thandiswa Mazwai defends sister Ntsiki

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Thandiswa Mazwai's comments after her sister, Ntsiki, was bullied online.

The singer asked the trolls to be kind and to stop bashing and attacking her outspoken sibling.

