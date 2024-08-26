Legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai stood by her little sister and poet Nonstikelelo Mazwai

Thandiswa shared previously that she doesn't need to be loved if netizens continue to belittle Ntsiki

Many netizens flooded the comment section responding to Thandiswa defending her younger sister

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai stood by her sister Ntsiki. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

South African sisters Thandiswa and Nontsikelelo Mazwai stick together through thick and thin, protecting each other from vile people and bullies.

Thandiswa Mazwi defends Ntsiki from social media bullies

Afro-pop star Thandiswa Mazwai has had enough of bullies on social media who constantly compare her and her sister Ntsiki whenever they post content together.

The Zabalaza hitmaker recently defended her younger sister on social media after netizens on Twitter (X) trolled her.

She wrote:

"We’ve been playing with each other and loving each other all our lives. Our mother died and we held on to each other.When we show our love some of you get so mean it breaks our hearts. I wish you would stop and be kind. I don’t need you to love me if it goes with belittling my sister."

See the post below:

Responding to Thandiswa's defence, Ntsiki thanked her sister for standing up for her.

She wrote:

"My sister said she doesn’t need your love if it comes with belittling me. kind regards."

See the post below:

Fans respond to Thandiswa's tweet

Many netizens reacted to Thandiswa defending Ntsiki. See some of the comments below:

@cannabis_logan wrote:

"You’ve always been my crush, and sometimes I accept your sister because of that. She has a lot of mistakes but I accept her because I like you."

@Zutsar0311 said:

"People aren’t used to sibling love and loyalty and respect. I find that very scary!"

@Lindiwemya12 responded:

"She said you can shine my light without dimming my sister's light, we both special and unique in our way."

@TheRealKatLog replied:

"Love you Guys. Mara Ntsiki can be so mean sometimes King."

@tnvenge wrote:

"You are both my winners."

@Phumza_Siwisa responded:

"Thandiswa is so beautiful."

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Thandiswa's performance in New York

Briefly News previously reported that recently, Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her older sister and legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai on social media. This is after Thandiswa opened up about her childhood.

Not so long ago, veteran singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai shared on her social media pages that she would be performing at the GlobalFEST in New York. Her younger sister Ntsiki tweeted on her Twitter (X) page praising and applauding the Ingoma hitmaker for delivering a stellar performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News