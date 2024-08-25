Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai recently got together, and they made a sweet video to share online

Thandiswa Mazwai did not want fans to compare her and sister Ntsiki Mazwai's looks. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai made a joke about how they are often confused for each other. The sisters decided to put the confusion to rest in a clip.

Ntsiki Mazwai spends time with Thandiswa Mazwai

In a video posted on X, Thandiswa Mazwai was in a video asking Ntsiki to describe a herself. Younger sister Ntsiki clarified that she's the one with the podcast and is the most opinionated on Twitter. Thandiswa reminded people that she's the one who is just as outspoken but does it only through her music. Watch the video below:

Thandiswa later had to defend Ntsiki Mazwai after netizens began comparing their looks. The singer said she doesn't appreciate those who compliment her by belittling her sister.

SA gushes over Mazwai sisters

Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai's video left supporters in awe of their beauty. Some commented that they were surprised the the two get mixed up with each other.

@MagOvein said:

"Love the genuine 🧪 chemistry."

@TandekaD_SA wrote:

"Beautiful Mazwai sisters 🥰. My younger sister is is expressive like you Ntsiki. From since we were kids, wayengilwela even eskoleni."

@CptEntrepreneur commented:

"Two beautiful ladies, also thank you for blessing us with lovely music."

@Thopzin added:

Damn, your sister is still as beautiful as ever🥹 my childhood crush. Only just noticed that you actually look alike.

@AdvFanele gushed:

Nibahle.

@LulamaAnderson wondered:

Are there people who seriously confuse these sisters? Because these ladies have completely unique careers 🤔

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Thandiswa's performance in New York

Briefly News previously reported that recently, Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her older sister and legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai on social media. This is after Thandiswa opened up about her childhood.

Not so long ago, veteran singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai shared on her social media pages that she will be performing at the GlobalFEST in New York. Her younger sister Ntsiki shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page praising and applauding the Ingoma hitmaker for delivering a stellar performance.

Shortly after the poet posted the clip of Thandiswa, many social media users flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages.

