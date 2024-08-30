Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels copped a new set of wheels, leaving a little to the imagination while at it

The @MDNnewss X page posted a clip of Samuels at a dealership to pick up her prize, with a bouqet flowers in hand

Apparent digs were taken at the actress after rumours of involvement with fellow actress Asavela Mqokiyana's husband

Actress Buhle Samuels has a new car to paint the town red in. Images: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango and Imbewu: The Seed actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly acquired a new whip. And not any, but a top-of-the-range German machine.

The it girl, who's had her fair share of drama in recent months, decided to gift herself the flashy sports car, and a video of it was posted to X.

Buhle Samuels celebrates buying Porsche

But how flashy exactly, has been left to the imagination.

A video of Samuels at a dealership to pick up her prize showed the car under wraps. The clip was posted to the @MDNnewss X page on Thursday.

It was shared with the caption:

"Buhle Samuels celebrates purchasing a new Porsche."

In the eight-second clip, Samuels, wearing a black mini-skirt, holds a big bouquet of white roses.

She sports a massive smile and stands next to the new car, which appears still covered, making it impossible to deduce what car it is.

And, so, with much left to the imagination, Mzansi was left to surmise, even questioning how Samuels acquired the whip.

Mzansi locals' curiousity piques

Briefly News look at the scathing commentary of X users taking apparent digs at the TV personality following rumours of involvement with fellow actress Asavela Mqokiyana's husband following her own divorce earlier in the year.

@ApheleleJody wrote:

"Indoda ka Asavela iyablesser, neh."

@NegroNegro08 said:

"Uyena lo obangisana noMihlali?"

@Misah_Mdiza added:

"Uyithathaphi imali lo? Because she's no longer getting acting gigs."

Buhle Samuels flaunts her flawless body

In related news, Briefly News reported that Buhle Samuels' latest picture left social media users salivating.

The overarching consensus was that the actress was among the country's hottest female celebrities, turning heads with her daring outfits.

