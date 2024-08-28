Londie London Flaunts Her Curves in New Photos, Mzansi Reacts: “Is She Looking for a New Monied Man”
- Londie London recently flaunted her voluptuous curves in her latest photo dump
- The reality TV star modelled for an activewear brand, and Mzansi couldn't take the heat
- However, some netizens weren't impressed with Londie's photos and accused her of fishing for a new man
Londie London is back to turn up the heat and posted some new photos showing off her stunning figure.
Londie London shares new photo dump
Londie London has been off the radar since news of her romantic partners hit social media, but it appears she's moved on.
The mother of two, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, has been giving her followers heart palpitations with her stunning photos showing off her voluptuous hourglass figure, and she's not done yet.
Taking to her Instagram page, Londie promoted an activewear brand while wearing their clothes, casually showing off her booty in a wellness photo dump:
Mzansi reacts to Londie London's photos
Netizens couldn't get over Londie's stunning figure and insane face card:
Big Brother Titants winner, Khosi Twala, reacted:
"Ai ngeke kodwa hhawu nkosiyam!'
melanyviljoen said:
"Now that's my kinda boodie! Ya, man!"
neliezulu_201 praised Londie:
"This is the body they go to Turkey for."
shizz_life was stunned:
"Are you sure you’re a mother of two? Ngeke, Sis!"
Meanwhile, others criticised the reality TV star's photos, claiming that she was fishing for another man:
R_SelloR claimed:
"She’s marketing; someone will give her a job in no time."
MalumeRichie said:
"Southa huns can’t take videos without showing nyash."
_Lolo_Pat was curious:
"Is she looking for a new monied man?"
Ndaba_2025 wrote:
"Women have no shame. Even if they have started a family, a mother of two still flaunts her bums on the internet like this."
