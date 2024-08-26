Mihlali Ndamase served body goals on social media with recent pictures of herself

The Youtuber and influencer shared some cute pictures of herself in swimwear on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the influencer flooded the comment section with their reactions

Mihlali Ndamase posted new pictures of herself. Image: @mihlalii_n

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently shared new pictures of herself on social media while on vacation unwinding after the Leeroy Sidambe drama.

Mihlali Ndamase serves body goals in new saucy pictures

One thing about our girl Mihlali Ndamase is that she loves chasing summer, and this time around, she blessed us with some amazing saucy pictures of herself where she was serving body goals.

Recently, the YouTuber posted lovely pictures on her Instagram page for her fans and followers.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mihlali Ndamase's pictures

Shortly after she shared the pictures on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the online reactions below:

nqobilebile_25 wrote:

"So charming, so hot."

mbaleein complimented:

"You are so beautiful yoh angeke."

_tle.mashile said:

"Very cutesy."

rolandjnrjames responded:

"A week ahead in spring."

jeritapretygal replied:

"Turn around.. Turn around my baby, I want to see, I want to see your figure... #singing."

comfortjohn34 commented:

"My beautiful queen."

Mihlali Ndamase flaunts hourglass figure

Earlier in May 2024, Mihlali Ndamase reminded Mzansi of who she was in case they forgot. The famous influencer flaunted her hourglass figure in a bathing suit and nearly broke the internet.

The stunning content creator never fails to give netizens and publications something to discuss; this time, all attention was on her killer figure. Taking to her Instagram page, Mimi is out living her best life in Monaco and decided to share some pool content to show off her hourglass physique.

Leeroy Sidambe breaks silence on Mihlali Ndamase reconciliation

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared the influencer's ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe's statement about their alleged reconciliation.

The controversial businessman set the record straight, saying they weren't back together, and asked the media to stop hounding him about his love life.

