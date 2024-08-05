Leeroy Sidambe responded to abuse allegations after Mihlali Ndamase shared a bruised face and thanked him in a post

Sidambe denied the accusations, suggesting the bruises were not from physical assault and asserting that he would never hit a woman

Social media reactions were divided, with some accusing him of abuse and others questioning Ndamase's motives

Mihlali Ndamase's controversial ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, has broken his silence after the YouTuber's controversial post. Mimi sparked a buzz when she shared a bruised face and thanked Leeroy.

Leeroy Sidambe debunks abuse allegations

It seems there is still a lot going on behind closed doors between Mihlali Ndamase and her estranged ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe. The YouTuber raised Mzansi's concerns when she shared a bruised face and thanked Sidambe. Many concluded that Mihlali was insinuating that the businessman abused her.

Leeroy Sidambe seemingly poured cold water on the damning allegations. According to a post shared by the popular gossip blog @maphepha_ndaba on Instagram, Sidambe said he was not the one who bruised Mihlali's face. He also suggested that the star's bruises were not from physical assault. He said:

"Rule No. 1: NEVER HIT A WOMAN. Do you honestly believe and think I hit Mihlali? Just zoom in and check if that hitting someone gets hurt like that. THINK."

Mzansi weighs in on Leeroy Sidambe's response

As expected, social media users had much to say about the controversial former couple. Some said Mihlali was clout chasing with her post, while others accused Sidambe of GBV, even in his marriage to Mary-Jane Sidambe.

@healthy_living_011 said:

"Ai when it comes to Mihlali, I step back and watch. Anything is possible with her. She might come back and say her dog scratched her."

@nocy_s commented:

"Then why did his ex-wife mention him abusing her in their marriage?"

@thandopeaches added:

"How does hitting someone normally look like?"

@akani_b wrote:

"Why is he mentioning hitting? A picture was sent to him asking “what’s happening” and he immediately mentions “Rule Number 1”? 🚩"

@nocy_s added:

"Mihlali would not seek that much attention to the extent that she’d mentioned him on such a story. Kodwa mdala vele lobaba lo nxa."

@veronica_morgets said:

"His reply even sounds abusive 😢"

@iamsamajobe commented:

"Why so defensive manje? 😫"

