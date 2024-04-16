Londie London's age was revealed on her birthday, and it left many netizens confused

The singer celebrated her birthday with a video showing off her famous curves and nearly broke the internet

Mzansi weighed in on Londie's age, where some thought she was younger while others claimed she may be much older

Netizens were confused after discovering how old Londie London is: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London recently celebrated her birthday and left netizens stunned by her age. The former Real Housewives of Durban star shared a cinematic video honouring her special day, and had fans gushing over her undeniable beauty.

How old is Londie London?

Londie London has been enjoying a tropical getaway, basking in the sun in cute bathing suits while showing off her famous curves.

With a career spanning nearly a decade, Londie is known not only for her figure and music but sadly, for her never-ending relationship drama as well.

The singer celebrated her 32nd birthday on 13 April and marked her special day with a La Dolce Vita-inspired video flaunting her hourglass physique in a body-hugging outfit while strutting her stuff in a stunning mansion.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared Londie's video and disclosed her age:

Mzansi reacts to Londie London's age

Netizens are stunned by Londie's beauty, claiming that she looks younger than she is:

fiiilwe_ was stunned:

"She looked so stunning, and I loved the Dolce Vita theme."

villainguptas said:

"She looks younger than her age."

motloung_p9406 wrote:

"She looks younger."

Todi_M2 posted:

"What a beautiful woman."

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged the singer and claimed that she looked much older:

_bello_k was shocked:

"32 years? But how old am I when my age mates look older than me?"

Dasilvalelo said:

"She’s only 32? I thought she was 36 or 38."

OGGSly was stunned:

"So, you're telling me that I'm older than this girl?"

arghmahn_ threw shade:

"She looks at least 48."

Blue Mbombo celebrates daughter's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Blue Mbombo's adorable photoshoot for her daughter's birthday.

The post received warm wishes for the toddler as well as some unsavoury comments about how Blue chooses to share photos of her child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News