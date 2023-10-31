Halala! Hlubi Nkosi is breaking his silence and is taking no prisoners

The businessman, popularly known as Londie London's baby daddy, opened up about the claims that he's not supporting his children with the singer

Nkosi also revealed the juicy details on everybody's minds about him taking the BMW X6 he bought Londie when they were still together

Londie London's baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi says he took back the BMW X6 he gifted the singer because she was misusing it. Images: Instagram/ londie_london_official and Facebook/ Hlubi Nkosi

Source: UGC

Hlubi Nkosi decided to clear things up with social media once and for all. The businessman shot down the allegations that he's not supporting his kids with Londie London, saying he has never missed a month.

Nkosi also addressed the reason he took back the BMW X6 he gifted Londie and said she was misusing it and going to clubs instead of its intended use which was to tend to the kids' needs.

Hlubi Nkosi explains why he took Londie London's BMW X6

These past few days, Londie London has been dragged on social media over her current relationship and her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi decided to feed social media with more details.

The businessman addressed the topic of his taking Londie London's BMW X6 on Instagram Live, saying the singer was misusing the car.

Nkosi revealed that the car was left so Londie could tend to their children's needs but instead she allegedly used it to go to clubs and even damaged it a few times.

"The reason why the car was taken is because she was taking the car to clubs to party and got involved in accidents. I left the car for the kids not for her to go to parties and use it for fishing, I don't want that."

He continued:

"I don't have a problem if the car is used to do things for the house, not go to clubs, my children don't live in a club, that car is for the kids."

Mzansi weighs in on Hlubi Nkosi's statements

H for "hectic". Social media is shocked to find out more details about Londie London's past relationship but you know Mzansi loves some juicy gossip:

blackqueen_official said:

"First they were not his kids. I am convinced this man enjoys social media attention, I used to think he is very low-key kante no."

ovuyo_m pointed out:

"Seeing Londie with someone else isn’t sitting well with him bandla."

sihleleecarter asked:

"Why give someone something if you wanna control how they use it? Imoto manje mele iphume for ingane kphela?"

elizabeth.re critiqued Nkosi's statement:

"Why must she thank him for sending money to his kids though? It’s his responsibility mos."

langa_mqadi judged Londie's actions:

"If Hlubi Is telling the truth I am judging Londy for Blocking Hlubi Kuthi abe ne Access Eynganeni while she is busy taking his money."

dumisanii dragged Nkosi:

"Londi is doing well for herself now. Why are you doing this now or you miss her now? It's your responsibility to send money coz she is taking care of your kids full time."

happiness_mpinge asked:

"Didn’t he say the other one is not his? lol this guy."

mamickeyherman responded:

"He sounds very petty and he also probably thought she’d beg him!"

Londie London shows off video with new boyfriend

In more Londie London updates, Briefly News shared reactions to the singer's video showing off her man Mabonga amid their breakup rumours.

The couple was allegedly separated, with netizens claiming that Mabonga took back the car he bought Londie after dumping her. Social media users pitied the singer, with one saying:

"He's such a loser for taking that car back!"

