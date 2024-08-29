Skeem Saam has announced that they have replaced the character of Pitsi Maputla, who was played by Lethabo Thangoane

The new child actor to play Pitsi, Lethabo Matsetela, will be making his debut in September

Viewers of the popular SABC 1 series are baffled, and many want to know if the young star was fired

Skeem Saam viewers will be introduced to a new young face who will portray the role of Pitsi Maputla.

'Skeem Saam' has a new Pitsi Maputla after axing the old child actor. Image: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

New Pitsi Maputla announced

A new young face has been added to the Skeem Saam family. Lethabo Thangoane, who played Pitsi Maputla, the son of Tbose (Hungani Ndlovu) and Mapitsi Maputla ( Mogau Motlhatswi), has been axed.

The popular SABC 1 soapie announced that a new face will take over the role, and it is Lethabo Matsetela.

The new child star Matsela will make his debut on Monday night's episode, which will air on 2 September.

Mzansi reacts to the new Pitsi

Avid Skeem Saam fans are baffled. Many assume Thangoane has been fired and are looking for answers as to why. The internet reacted to the news this way.

@KingDon_za mentioned;

"Acting is tough guys, young star Pitsi was fired and replaced with a new kid, I just hope he grows up and buys the whole Skeem Saam."

@JerryVanLamola joked:

"Young Pitsi is tired of his stepfather already."

@KhajoAMG said:

"He was starting to get too excited; he wanted a bigger paycheck, and he didn't want anyone to negotiate for him."

@BetaXR claimed:

"They left Lehasa and let go of Pitsi, who was just eating his food and not bothering anyone. I am sick of the Skeem Saam people!"

@username_77879 argued:

"I think this is a good move. Maybe they want Pitsi to be more "active" since #SkeemSaam is about the life of school kids."

Source: Briefly News