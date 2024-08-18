Skomota (Ngwana Sesi) seems to have copped himself a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, thanks to a viral video flaunting it

But the sensation appeared to lack energy and excitement in the company of the people celebrating the new acquisition

The strange scenes puzzled Mzansi as onlookers reacted to the material online, posted by the @MDNnewss X page

Skomota has bought himself a brand new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, with SA looking on curiously. Images: @miShumoZA_, @KabeloMohlah02

Source: Twitter

Ngwana Sesi is gearing up to paint the town red in style after acquiring what appears to be a new set of wheels.

The online sensation is making what can only be boss moves, and a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is worth his Ga-Mafefe village popping the champagne.

Skomota cops Mercedes Benz V Class

The @MDNnewss entertainment blog and news X page posted a video showing off his new acquisition.

"Skomota celebrates the purchase of his new Mercedes V-Class," read the caption.

The clip shows the Merc custom-wrapped with his name on the side and sporting a picture of the star.

The Limpopo muso can be seen in the company of a few people checking out the parked vehicle.

One person appears on camera and waxes lyrical about the acquisition while congratulating Skomota.

He is heard applauding him, saying:

"Ngwana jwale ko dilong o passitse ... Skomo Shxta, dilo di chang'tshitse ... ke ya permit ha ena number plate ... re no tshiya enyani ya go bapadisa."

He alludes to things looking up now for Skomota — who doesn't interact in the video — describing the car as brand new because it had no number plate but a permit instead.

The unknown man also says Skomota opted for a "smaller" V-Class to play around with. Although it's unclear which model it is from the clip, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class series ranges in price from R1.32 million to R2.3 million.

But Mzansi's online community could not help but notice Skomota's apparent indifference in the 57-second clip.

That's because someone who's acquired a new asset usually displays unbridled excitement. Hence, his lack of interest, excitement and interaction seemed to stick out like a sore thumb.

Briefly News looks at the hilarious responses to the standout scenes.

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Why does it seem like Skomota isn’t fully aware that it’s his koloyi?"

@MirandaevaM said:

"Looks like he doesn't even know he bought a car. Soft life fr."

@RKhunene added:

"Purchased? It clearly says sponsored though?"

