‘Generations: The Legacy’ Casts 1st IsiNdebele-Speaking Character, Nomasebe Noyo

The hit South African telenovela, Generations: The Legacy , has introduced the first-ever IsiNdebele-speaking character

Nomasebe Noyo, played by Makgomo Mahlangu, is said to be a very feisty and hard-shelled character, with a softer side

Fans are expecting drama galore as two more familiar faces are set to take on new characters

‘Generations: The Legacy’ has added a new character, Nomasebe Noyo. Image: Gen_Legacy

Source: Twitter

Fans are in for a treat as a new character will be joining the Generations: The Legacy crew. The telenovela is expanding the diversity in the show as the newest character speaks IsiNdebele.

New face set to shake things up

On X (Twitter) recently, the series released a statement announcing that they have cast a new kid in the block, Makgomo Mahlangu. For the first time in history, the new character is an IsiNdebele speaker.

Mahlangu will portray the role of Nomasebe Noyo, and she will make her debut on Friday, 20 February 2026.

"Nomasebe is highly driven, stuck in her beliefs, simple yet complicated. Fiery. Captured but unaware. There’s a tough shell on the outside, but inside lives a little girl who is looking for who she truly is. A fighter. Fights for the environment, stands up for female issues and struggles, but somehow fails to fight for herself in the right manner. Stubborn. Loves a good debate. She must always win. Always right. She has become violent, physically fighting with her boyfriend," they wrote.

Makgomo Mahlangu reacted to the news with a powerful message of resilience and staying true to one's dreams. "A person's dreams do not die while they are still alive," she was quoted as saying.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ will introduce a new character, Nomasebe Noyo. Image: CityPress

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy introduces 2 fresh faces

Noyo will be cast alongside Ayanda Daweti's character, Mzimkhulu Ntlokwana. He is described as a very conservative person with a deep love for Africanism.

"Issue-driven. Stuck in his beliefs. Laid-back kind of guy, but full of anger. When pushed, he is lethal. One woman man. Controlling. Stubborn. All in the name of love. Very jealous. Has a sharp eye to spot talent and can be obsessive," they wrote.

Daweti, who was cast in Scandal!, said joining the telenovela was a career highlight, like a box he has always wanted to tick.

“I can’t wait for viewers to meet Mzimkhulu, his highs and lows, and his beautifully imperfect imperfections.”

A third character to grace the screens is Pholoso Mohlala, who will debut on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, portraying the role of Kagiso Moremi.

Mohala said he always knew that his fate would lead him to join the series, saying his dream came alive in 2003.

Generations: The Legacy marks 3 decades

In a previous report from Briefly News, Generations: The Legacy has marked three decades of dominating the TV screens since dropping its first episode in 1994.

The soap opera airs weekdays at 8 pm on SABC 1 and remains among the top soap operas in the country. It was in the top three with Uzalo and Skeem Saam.

Source: Briefly News