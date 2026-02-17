Whenever Khanyi Mbau pops out with a different look from the last time, the responses are never lenient

The Netflix actress previously purchased a new face, and she opened up about some of the procedures she underwent

In a new clip, Mbau looks completely different from her Instagram photos, and this confused many people

Actress Khanyi Mbau has rocked a new hairstyle, but her new face sparked a host of nasty comments. Image: Mbaureloaded

One of Mzansi's most popular faces, Khanyi Mbau, was once again met with harsh criticism online.

The popular Netflix star has recently purchased a new face following multiple surgeries. She seasonally pops out with a different look than the last, and the responses are never nice.

New Khanyi Mbau look stuns Mzansi

An X user @Burnerburnerac5 reshared the video and made a nasty comment about Mbau. In the clip, Mbau was beign interview by a lady, and she was energetic as ever. Her look. However, was the main topic, and the comments were not nice.

"Khanyi Mbau, our OG socialite, looking medium rare from all those procedures and bleaching."

Mbau has been open about undergoing skin lightening, instead of skin bleaching, rhinoplasty, bust augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. She also did some work on her teeth and got veneers, and also had fillers done on her face. The video ignited Mzansi, and this opened the floor for more nasty remarks.

@Marcia said:

"She now resembles the woman who was called Catwoman, the creams are doing her bad."

@Khumology reacted:

"Something about skin lightening gives PHUZA FACE vibes."

@Lonni_dynast asked:

"Ey, she doesn’t look good after that split from that guy; she’s probably not maintaining the bleach as well as before or it’s our South African climate?"

@gubsie15 said:

"She’s starting to look like those ladies and men from Congo who are tender because of Carolite. If she does not slow down, she’ll look like Thabo Besters mom. Leather."

@LushIceBabe asked:

"You have to maintain it. Maybe money doesn't come in as it used to?"

@lumkile_ngam stated:

"That skin will give in one day, it's looking irritated already."

@l48968 asked:

"I wonder how she feels when she looks at herself in the mirror. I genuinely don’t get the hype about this aunty."

@Qlyv_Mydear argued:

"The woman is relentless in destroying her natural beauty."

@TeaGlobe asked:

"They must stop playing with our brown skin. God made it so for a reason, trust. What is wrong with this? Ahh? Kelly Khumalo, Ayanda Ncwane and Khanyi would be just as hot with their money. They're all very successful, but they didn't protect their skin; now it's gone."

Sol Phenduka trolls Khanyi Mbau's new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka recently reacted to actress Khanyi Mbau's new look

The Podcast and Chill host shared a heartbroken emoji to the actress's new face. Mzansi peeps took social media to share their thoughts about Mbau's latest face at the premiere of Meet the Khumalos.

