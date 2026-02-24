South African musician Naledi Aphiwe was accused of bodyshaming singer Mawelele, who also happens to be her ex

A screenshot of her making an unsavoury comment about men with big afros and big thighs has gone viral

The comment, which was directed to men of a certain type, has gone viral, and people are already calling her the bitter ex

Naledi Aphiwe's comment about men with big things had people assuming that she was shading Mawelele.

Source: Instagram

Hayi, Naledi Aphiwe keeps landing in trouble on the internet. The singer, who was in a dramatic relationship with Mawelele, has once again been called out for her distasteful comment, which many assumed was directed at him.

In the screenshot shared by @martha_zuri, which was captioned, "Mawelele keeps on catching strays," Naledi was called to order by a Facebook user who called her too bitter for someone her age.

"You have a problem, I have always said this. There is no young girl who is your age, with such a bitter heart," the user said.

This prompted a salty comment from Naledi Aphiwe, who targeted men who fit Mawelele's description.

"Ei, stop it, you sidechick of a man. You are just like those men with an afro with big thighs."

Social media users concluded that this was another one of her jabs towards Mawelele, who she said broke her heart.

Just recently, Naledi was called to order after she trolled Mawelele's new partner, who is Asian. In her post, Aphiwe referred to the woman as SHEIN.

When he and Naledi broke up, Mawelele announced his upcoming EP, where he said he would answer some of the fans' burning questions about their relationship. On the cover, singer Mawelele seemingly penned a letter dedicated to Naledi Aphiwe.

@Somlimokazi reacted:

"She's so angry she can't even hide it."

@martha_zuri cried:

"She needs to stop omg."

@Zamagebe_21175 asked:

"Are they not pulling a publicity stunt?"

@martha_zuri responded:

"I wanna know too because it’s been going on for a long time."

@EMKEM_Mike noted:

"Lol, this Naledi girl ever since that Chris Brown money she's been moving kind of disrespectful."

@_RulzKay1_ joked:

"Mawelele uthwele ngale afro yini."

@MandisLush cried:

"Le ngane needs to be stopped."

@aina_tomilola replied:

"At this point, she definitely needs to stop whatever she is on about, I guess."

@Lerato_Ratos83 asked:

"Kanti is she fighting him, keng he dumped her for another hun?"

@nancyosiang59 stated:

"These two play too much like high school kids. They are honest about how they feel about each other. I will give them that."

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates Valentine's Day

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African young musician Naledi Aphiwe recently celebrated Valentine's Day in style, and she penned a heartwarming message to herself on the day of love on social media.

Naledi Aphiwe also posted several pictures of herself on her Instagram page showing how she spent Valentine's Day.

