South African DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo was spotted on vacation with a mystery man at an undisclosed location

Thuli P shared pictures from her getaway on Instagram, and they have since gone viral on X

This comes after the DJ Maphorisa reunion rumours swirled online, after they were spotted vibing at a nightclub

Former actress Thuli Phongolo decided to let loose and go on vacation. However, she was not alone as a man accompanied her.

The younger-looking man is said to be her brother. However, the comments online are from people who believe it is a new romance.

Thuli P serves heat on vacation

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Thuli P posted photos from her vacation, and she captioned them, "Somewhere in the palms."

In the 20 photos, Thuli can be seen lounging by the pool, enjoying the sea on a yacht, going to dinner and enjoying endless amounts of champagne. She was with a man, who appeared in some of the snaps. Thuli and DJ Maphorisa were rumoured to have worked things out, so these new photos raised a lot of questions and eyebrows.

An X user @Snepto6074 posted photos of Thuli Phongolo and the man, with the interesting caption:

"Thuli Phongolo is enjoying her baecation with her new boyfriend, showing off her stunning body. Kudliwa imali kuphela."

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@eevmalaza4i0x said:

"The guy looks young to me. It will be intriguing to know more about him."

@Hazel83669152 shared:

"That's the baby brother, hle."

@sbu_sbuda90174 replied:

"No umfowabo (That's her brother.)"

Here's what other netizens had to say:

@lesegoellen stated:

"I thought she was back with DJ Maphorisa."

@Pinkylee_cooper joked:

"Maybe the new boyfriend is the one taking pictures because that boy can’t be the new boyfriend."

@Waltz42747233 said:

"DJ Maphorisa fumbled here."

@swangdlennox stated:

"Lol, she’s always in new relationships this one."

@Sir_Pringle_SA asked about her BBL:

"Do these doctors use the same template for all these bodies that they work on cause they all look the same, except for the ones that decided to go the cheap way?"

@Snepto6074 reacted:

"It seems like they use one body structure or they are going to the same doctor."

@anesibisi defended Thuli:

"I find it so cringe how you lot as elders genuinely believe everything on the internet."

Are Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa back together?

A video circulated in February showing both Thuli and DJ Maphorisa dancing, vibing and exchanging laughs at a nightclub in Johannesburg.

Because of their dramatic fallout in 2023, Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa surprised fans when the video went viral. They have not addressed the rumours, nor have they appeared together again after that.

Peeps debate Thuli P's age

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Thursday, 22 January, former Generations: The Legacy actress, Thuli P, celebrated her birthday.

However, social media users questioned her age, as some were in disbelief that she is 32 years old.

