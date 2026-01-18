South African actress and content creator Thuli Phongolo is reportedly dating DJ Maphorisa again

According to media reports, the club DJ's have been secretly working on their relationship for months

Social media users previously commented on their messy breakup in 2023

Actress Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa have reportedly rekindled their relationship

Source: Instagram

Former Generation: The Legacy actress and club DJ Thuli Phongolo and Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa are reportedly dating again after their messy split in 2023.

Phongolo, who recently caused a buzz on social media when she tried the Zep dance, is reportedly head over heels inlove with Maphorisa.

The former The Wife star also left social media users confused when she previously addressed rumours that she was dating the Pretoria musician.

Sources close to the media personalities revealed to Sunday World this week that the pair have secretly been working on their relationship away from the media.

The publication reported on Sunday, 18 January 2026, that Phongolo and Maphorisa were spotted together on Wed­nes­day, 14 January 2026, shar­ing an intim­ate moment pub­licly.

Phongolo was reportedly also spotted with the musician in Joburg this week while she was filming her music video.

The publication reveals that efforts to get comments from the DJs were unsuccessful.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared on its X account in July 2023 that Maphorisa took back all the cars he bought for the actress when they split.

"DJ Maphorisa has reportedly repossessed all the cars he bought for his girlfriend, Thulisiwe Phongolo, after the assault allegations levelled against him," said the publication.

South Africans comment on the split

@Sixft7cuban said:

"When they take back the things they bought for you, you'll understand that it was never bought for you but bought to control you."

@Letebem wrote:

"At this very moment, I appreciate the little things I do for myself."

@AsekaNdaba reacted:

"Normalize selling the cars he bought you. Then ufake a down-payment for your new property Mntase, fake abaqashi uphume endabeni."

@ModernHeadman said:

"Then he didn't buy those cars for Thuli; he bought them for himself."

@RealMonada commented:

"He must also ŕeposses those pre-recorded mixes."

@MmathuleB replied:

"My ex-boyfriend bought me a phone and took it back. Thuli with expensive cars, wow, Maphorisa was a real man."

@Sbuddahmlangen said:

"I'm sure she will now want to reopen the case. Serves her right. Yellow bones have never been good at thinking."

@ZazaMafilika responded:

"Lol, Dude just took cars he bought for himself and was allowing his girlfriend to use, he definitely didn't buy them for her!"

@Lindo_Mnisi wrote:

"How does this 'buying someone a car' work in simple terms? Also, if you buy a car for someone, doesn't it get registered in that person's name? If not, who is the car registered under, if not the person it is bought for? Whose car is it?"

