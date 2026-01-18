Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi received mixed reviews over the weekend when he reportedly apologised to Thatohatsi

Baloyi reportedly body-shamed the Amapiano sensation in a podcast this past, which caused the singer to delete her posts on social media

South Africans commented on Baloyi's apology video, which was shared online on Saturday, 17 January 2026

Nota Baloyi seemingly apologises to Thatohatsi. Images: ThatohatsiOfficial

Popular social media user and music executive Nota Baloyi caused a buzz online over the weekend when a video of him reportedly apologising to Thatohatsi was shared.

Amapiano singer Thatohatsi left South Africans' hearts broken when she responded to bodyshaming remarks about her on the Piano Pulse podcast.

The songstress also shared deeply disturbing posts on social media following the comments made about her body on the YouTube channel.

Social media user @TheOGPurist shared a clip on his X account on Saturday, 17 January 2025, of the music producer apologising to the podcaster.

He captioned the clip: "Nota's apology to Thatohatsi."

In the clip, Nota says: "My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret the pain they may have caused. I am committed to fostering unity and understanding among all communities, and I will take the steps to make sure that such incidents do not recur."

Baloyi trended on social media over the weekend when he was accused of body shaming singer Thatohatsi on an episodeof Piano Pulse.

The songstress reportedly removed all her posts on her Instagram account following comments that her body "does not look amazing."

Briefly News contacted Mr Baloyi for a comment regarding the apology video shared on social media over the weekend. We will give an update as soon as possible.

South Africans comment on Nota's video

@uNaledii said:

"There is no apology for anything. They take the phone away and ask him what he just read for us, even though. He would be confused."

@TFranz47 wrote:

"This guy is a character. He is kind of gaslighting her by 'reading on the phone'. It is very much intentional. He knows what he is doing. He is literally saying 'f*ck you' twice."

@leeroyivry responded:

"What kind of apology is this, man? Nkari (it's like) his publicist wrote it."

@nolwee wrote:

"He is such a narcissist. He must stop getting platforms to bash people."

@mfudwana411 said:

"Big up to him for apologising."

@O_J_Kent replied:

"What if he’s the one who wrote whatever he’s reading, though?"

@uNaledii reacted:

"You believe that? So, if someone apologised to you like that, you’ll be fine about it?"

@LiseSigh replied:

"At least he is apologising."

Music executive Nota Baloyi apologises to Thatohatsi. Images: LavidaNota

