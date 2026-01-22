South African actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo celebrates her birthday on Thursday, 22 January 2025

Many social media users were left stunned when her real age was revealed on her special day

It will be a double celebration as Thuli P is also having her EP launch party for her debut project, Avana

Thuli Phongolo turned 32 on Thursday, but Mzansi questioned her age. Image: Thuli_p

The incomparable Thuli Phongolo turned a year older this year, and she has much to celebrate.

Her age, however, was a major topic of discussion. With people expressing shock that she is 32 years old.

Peeps debate Thuli P's age

On Thursday, 22 January, the former Generations: The Legacy actress, Thuli P, celebrated her birthday. Her milestone marked another juncture in her career, as she premiered her debut EP Avana, which is set to be released on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Instead of marking her birthday with photoshoot snaps or a heartfelt message dedicated to herself, Thuli instead shifted her focus to her upcoming release.

She first released Hayi Suka, which was the first single from the EP. She then released Mali Yam, setting the tone for the entire project.

"MALI YAM plays with the idea of romance, blurring the line between love and ambition. What begins like a serenade to a lover slowly reveals a deeper devotion to money, freedom and possibility. A bold celebration of desire, independence, and the life you’re determined to build."

She also teased on the title of her third song, Molo, explaining the creativity behind the song and visuals.

"MOLO is a love story about two people who meet with pure intentions and open hearts. It captures the excitement of finding a love that feels honest, gentle and certain. A promise to protect the feeling, to grow together and to believe in a future that begins with “hello” and quietly points toward forever."

Her fans are ecstatic about Thuli's release. However, some people were debating her age.

Under Musa Khawula's post, this is what some people had to say:

@sponge2023 asked:

"Why are all these celebrities around 30s? Are they growing downwards, or are these their soccer ages?"

@Sloja wished:

"Happy Birthday, Thuli! May this new trip around the sun come with better decisions… or at least better birthday gifts from Maphorisa this time!"

@Thabo_Tshisi stated:

"Oh wow, she looks 22."

@PuleProm commented:

"All these beautiful girls are always under 34. Someone can be 30 for 5 years."

Thuli speaks music career

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli P was a guest on Radio 2000 as part of her album rollout tour. While there, she spoke about how she experimented with things when she was young, but is now comfortable with her career.

"I had an idea, because I was always ambitious and wanted to try different things. I was never closed off. I am glad that I started at a young age because when you're young, you're so open to trying new things, and there is so much room for mistakes. But as I grew older, I found my feet as to what really works," she revealed.

