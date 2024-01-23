Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo celebrated her 30th birthday in style on Monday, 22 January 2024

A video of Thuli P was posted on social media of her singing a happy birthday song to herself

Some netizens wished her a happy birthday on Twitter recently

Thuli Phongolo turned 30 on Monday, 22 January 2024. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli P, whose full name is Thulisile Phongolo, just turned a year older and wiser. The star recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her social media followers and fans came out in droves to wish her a great year ahead.

Thuli P turns 30

Recently, The DJ and member of the duo 2Faced made headlines after being praised for her dance moves which improved and were better than the last time.

The star also trended after she celebrated turning 30 on Monday, 22 January 2024.

The star shared a stunning video of herself on her Instagram story wearing a gorgeous dress and singing a birthday song for herself.

See the screenshot of the clip below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the clip of Thulisile singing for herself on their X, formerly Twitter, page and captioned it:

"Thuli Phongolo celebrate her birthday."

See the post below:

Netizens wish Thuli P a happy birthday

Shortly after Thuli's birthday video was posted, netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and some wished her the happiest birthday. See some of the comments here:

@Ora_lee2 wrote:

"The vocals are not coming through but she's so pretty."

@Sello_Cnyolo said:

"Happy belated birthday gorgeous."

@JoshuaKgatle shared:

"Happy Birthday @thuli_p. I hope you had a great day and may you have a wonderful ending to your special night. May YAH bless you with more years of life and protect you until the end of your days."

@Lethu77162789 responded:

"Happy 30th birthday sisi."

@miss_machika replied:

"Happy birthday to her shame."

@Hope43843435 tweeted:

"Happy birthday dear."

@Audrey_Diu commented:

"Happy birthday sweetie."

