South African DJ Thuli Phongolo will be releasing her upcoming debut EP on a very special day this week

The star has been enjoying her album rollout, visiting various radio stations and other venues to promote the project

Mzansi is still not convinced that Thuli is a full-fledged DJ, so they came to the comments section with nothing but mixed responses

On her recent visit to Radio 2000, the former Generations: The Legacy actress, Thuli Phongolo, spoke proudly of her debut body of work.

When asked what she would be doing on her birthday on 22 January 2026, Thuli revealed plans to release her EP alongside her birthday celebration. In a video shared by The Hype Channel on X, Thuli joked about how celebrating the two occassions will save her money.

"I am excited to be releasing my EP tomorrow, so I will be having the launch as well as my birthday. That saves me money, effort, and time," she laughed. "I am very happy to be celebrating my EP with everyone that I love, the media and my team. So it just makes sense," she added.

Thuli on transitioning from acting to music

One of the radio hosts asked Thuli if she always knew about her talent and desire to make music despite entering the scene as an actress on SABC 1.

"I had an idea, because I was always ambitious and wanted to try different things. I was never closed off. I am glad that I started at a young age because when you're young, you're so open to trying new things, and there is so much room for mistakes. But as I grew older, I found my feet as to what really works," she revealed.

Thuli gave fans a taste of what they can expect on her project when she released Hayi Suka.

"MOLO is a love story about two people who meet with pure intentions and open hearts. It captures the excitement of finding a love that feels honest, gentle and certain. A promise to protect the feeling, to grow together and to believe in a future that begins with “hello” and quietly points toward forever."

On Hayi Suka, Phongolo explained the origins og the song and the back story of it.

"HAI SUKA speaks to women who empower themselves, create their own paths and stand confidently in their independence. It’s about embracing your power without comparison, trusting your journey and taking pride in the woman you are building," she said in part.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@zeus15355446 claimed:

"What music career?? She’s not even a DJ, she plays a playlist off a usb stick."

@Saltiesunmasked gushed:

"She’s so beautiful with this fresh face."

@Professor117496 shared:

"There’s a real artist out there, that’s really good, somewhere in the country that deserves to be here, but cos he doesn’t know the right people, he will never get the opportunity."

