South African amapiano singer Young Stunna shocked social media users when he surprised his mom with a new whip

Taking to his Instagram stories, Young Stunna posted two videos of his mother getting surprised with her new Hyundai car

The star then penned a sweet message saying he would do anything for his mom, further showcasing their unbreakable bond

Young Stunna bought his mother a new car and surprised her with it. Image: Youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Aww, Young Stunna warmed hearts online when he fulfilled one of his life's missions: buying his mother a brand-new car.

On Instagram, Stunna joked about how he went to surprise his mother as she had just woken up. The video was taken in the morning, which explains why the ol' lady was wearing pyjamas.

"Caught her crusty, you can blame me. Made her cry. Anything for my mum. First successful surprise," he wrote.

Young Stunna surprised his mother with a brand-new car. Image: Sourced

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna purchased a Hyundai for his mother. Image: Sourced

Source: Instagram

How Stunna has honoured his mom

In 2025, Stunna trended after he treated his mom to a luxury trip to Dubai at the age of 25. He bragged about being able to afford such and said his mom would never struggle as long as he is still around.

"Took my mom to Dubai bro, I’m only 25 years old and I ain’t worried about none trust me and she on Gucci before me, goals," the vocalist said.

The Adiwele singer has shared many cute moments with his mother, including sharing the stage.

"I wish I could explain how I felt when I saw my mom cry tears of joy while I was on stage. That feeling, man, you can’t take that feeling away; it’s Godly!"

Arguably one of the most extravagant ways Stunna has honoured his mother is through his album Notumato. He told TrueLove in 2021 that this project was an ode to his mom and her Xhosa roots.

The star previously cancelled his December gigs in 2025 due to sustaining a leg injury. In a short statement, he apologised to his fans on Instagram, saying he would be open to making it up to them in the future.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors, and most importantly, my supporters,” he wrote. “I look forward to making it up to you soon. Thank you for your patience, love and unwavering support.”

Stunna had to miss quite a lot of shows, including venues in Secunda, Vosloorus, Katlehong, Soweto, Potchefstroom and Kroonstad.

Why Stunna's album is delayed

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna recently opened up about why his album is taking so long to be released. An online user had previously made speculations about the reason for the delay, but the star squashed them and shared the real reason.

"Busisiwe is just me saying thank you, and Notumato was just the beginning, okay me introducing myself and the pops (Kabza De Small) said that this second album doesn't have to be pressure, he said I just want you to lead me and that's why I compiled the list of the songs and sent it to him, and he said we're gonna take our time with because I want you to deliver something that everybody can enjoy," he said.

