Siya Kolisi’s New Girlfriend, Rachel John, Opens Up in a Candid Video

A popular TikTok video featuring Rachel John offered viewers a relaxed, personal moment that quickly gained traction on social media

The clip sparked curiosity and conversation as followers reacted to the influencer’s candid storytelling and calm, engaging presence

Online attention also intensified due to growing public interest linked to her association with Siya Kolisi, prompting widespread discussion across platforms

Dutch-Nigerian model and influencer Rachel John, alleged girlfriend of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has shared fun facts about herself in a "get ready with me" video that she uploaded on 20 January 2026 on TikTok.

Siya Kolisi’s new girlfriend, Rachel John, posed in photos on a boat and with a car. Image: Rachel Johnie

Source: Instagram

Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Henrietta Ekura John, revealed that she was born on December 31 and, until the age of 12, thought fireworks were for her birthday celebrations.

John opened up about a series of fun facts as she applied her makeup, offering followers a glimpse into her background and personality. She revealed her full name as Rachel Henrietta Ekura John, explaining that "Henrietta" is her Dutch name, given in honour of her grandfather, while "Ekura" is of Nigerian origin and comes from her grandmother’s tribe.

Rachel also shared that she was born on 31 December, joking that as a child she believed the New Year’s Eve fireworks were always meant to celebrate her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Till the age of 12, I thought that all the fireworks were for me," she said with a laugh.

Speaking about her interests, Rachel named Me Before You as her favourite movie and revealed that she has written a book about her life and living with ADHD. She expressed hope that the book could be published in English by the end of the year, calling it a personal milestone she would love to achieve.

She also reflected on her early career dreams, saying that as a child she wanted to become a "computer woman." While she admitted she did not fully understand what that meant at the time, she said her fascination with technology led her to editing and content creation. The TikTok user Rachel shared that she previously ran a YouTube channel around 2018 and 2019 and hopes to return to it in the future.

One of the most surprising revelations was her love for kickboxing. Despite describing herself as a soft person who avoids conflict, Rachel said she has competed in five kickboxing fights and won all of them. She added that she was meant to fight in Japan in 2025 but had to withdraw due to an injury, though she hopes to compete again.

Rachel’s video comes as public interest around her relationship with Kolisi continues to grow. Kolisi, a two-time Rugby World Cup–winning captain and one of South Africa’s most respected sports figures, has remained largely private about his personal life.

The influencer and Siya Kolisi's romance was confirmed after they were spotted together on holiday in Zimbabwe and at Rachel's birthday celebration in Jeffreys Bay.

Siya Kolisi’s new girlfriend, Rachel John, was photographed sitting on top of a building. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Rachel John’s TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Shasha said:

"You are absolutely gorgeous."

Neruneciabaron added:

"You are just too beautiful...sounds like you have a beautiful soul as well."

Camz wrote:

"Waiting for that English version of the book ❤️."

Buli replied:

"Wow, my birthday is also on the 31st of December. You are beautiful. I love your hair."

LadyK commented:

"I can never do the whistle thing with my hands. Super cool coming from a computer woman myself 😂. I love it."

Watch the video below:

More on Siya Kolisi and Rachel John

Briefly News recently reported on Siya Kolisi returning to South Africa after spending quality time with his new girlfriend, Rachel John, in Zimbabwe.

recently reported on Siya Kolisi returning to South Africa after spending quality time with his new girlfriend, Rachel John, in Zimbabwe. The Springboks captain gained widespread praise for his grounded attitude during a humorous question posed by a Xhosa woman in a field.

Rachel Kolisi addressed the public for the first time since reports of Siya Kolisi's new relationship emerged.

Source: Briefly News