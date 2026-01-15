Rachel Kolisi addressed the public for the first time since reports of Siya Kolisi’s new relationship emerged, sharing a reflective post on Instagram

The former Mrs Kolisi posted a series of photos, seemingly hinting that she was moving on from her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi

Mzansi reacted with admiration for her grace, while some expressed support for both parties as they navigate life post-separation

Rachel Kolisi broke her silence on Siya’s romance with new girlfriend. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share a powerful message following speculation surrounding her ex-husband Siya Kolisi's new relationship.

In her reflective post, accompanied by a series of photos including text-based photos, she seemingly hinted at moving on after the breakdown of her marriage to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

The text-based photos were telling. One of them read:

"Take it personal — at this age, trust me, people know what they are doing."

Another shady one read:

"How blessed am I to be broken into alignment."

A third one went:

"How blessed am I to be alone long enough to meet myself."

Other pictures in the carousel were of her with her children and sister-in-law, swimmer Tatjana Smith.

The post's caption was innocent enough for it to pass as a regular post, but the photos under it told the story of a healing person. She wrote:

"First few moments of 2026 ❤️."

See the full post below:

Fans react to the post

As Rachel shared her candid thoughts, reactions poured in from across Mzansi.

While many expressed admiration for her grace and strength, others highlighted the need for empathy for both her and Siya as they step into new beginnings.

@elize.homan stated:

"You will rise again, my friend. Stronger and more firmly. God is anchored than ever! Hold on tight. Some days are very bad. Then comes the better days and everything that is beautiful."

@justcruizinsouthafrica commented:

"God's grace and love are so evident in your life, Rachel❤️."

@precious___mm recommended a book for Rachel's healing journey, writing:

"Hello @rachelkolisi. Please look out for this book. It's my favourite and I love it for all generations. It's a gift to humanity in our time: Becoming Supernatural by Dr Joe Dispenza. You will absolutely love it. I promise you."

@phoenixwanderer said:

"This is so raw, powerful, full of resilience, strength and moving."

Another user, @mpho.siko, veered off the positivity lane, stating:

"At some point we have to be honest. Siya Kolisi is a loser who abandoned his family. Certainly not heroic."

@ronald.johnson said:

"Wishing both you and Siya more grace and healing."

Rachel Kolisi retains Siya's surname

Amid their public split and Siya's new public relationship, Rachel Kolisi has not reverted to her Smith Surname.

This move has raised a national conversation: why is Rachel still using the Kolisi surname? Is it legal, emotional, or strategic?

Many in Mzansi speculated that she retains the surname for the sake of her children with Siya, while others saw it as a business move, stating "Rachel Kolisi" was now a household brand in Mzansi.

Rachel Kolisi retained the Kolisi surname after her divorce.

Siya Kolisi's net worth suffers amid divorce settlement

In a previous Briefly News report, it was stated that with no prenuptial agreement in place, Rachel is legally entitled to half of Siya Kolisi’s R35 million net worth following their divorce.

The divorce settlement marks a major financial hit for the Springbok captain and has sparked public interest in his off-field future and brand partnerships.

