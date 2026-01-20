A local woman gained widespread support after sharing the emotional process of moving back to her parents' house in Mpumalanga to begin a fresh chapter

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 6, 2026, showing a family coming together to help pack furniture and clothes into a car

Social media users flooded the comments with encouragement and assured the woman that she would emerge from this transition stronger than ever

A young woman from Bushbuck Ridge shared a vulnerable moment of transition as she relocated to her family home to start her journey afresh.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @somisa25 and garnered massive views along with significant engagement from an empathetic online community.

Without sharing the reason for her move back home, the woman started packing her belongings with the help of her supportive family members. She mentioned that this was not how she envisioned starting her 2026 and noted that while the place she left might not have been a traditional apartment, it was a space she called home. The creator explained that she felt comfortable doing whatever she wanted in her own space, such as cooking at any hour.

The move back home

The woman highlighted the peace of living alone and returning to an untouched home. During the move, TikTok user @somisa25’s mother was busy making jokes to lighten the mood as they loaded furniture and clothes into a bakkie. The presence of her mom provided a sense of comfort as she prepared to leave her independent lifestyle behind.

SA loves the woman's decision to move back home

The online community reacted with overwhelming support for the move back home, and many viewers assured her that she made the right choice. Many guaranteed that they would be waiting to celebrate her upcoming success and praised her for being brave enough to share her difficult times. Some users mentioned that taking a step back is often the best way to move forward in life. One user shared her own story of returning to her parents and confirmed it was the best decision she had ever made for her well-being. Other commenters noted that having a supportive family during such a transition is a major blessing that should not be taken for granted.

User @M. said:

"Oh, honey, I too packed and moved home. The unspoken blessing of being able to do that and knowing that home will bring peace 🤍."

User @Assiah Thando added:

"Amandla alandwa ekhaya (home is where you fetch your power) 🙏😇. You're gonna come back stronger. Love and light to you, sister🥰."

User @ViviMarsh commented:

"The fact that you are recording and documenting this shows me that you have faith that this is not the end…. Part 2 is loading. It will be bigger, it will be better, and it will bring you to your knees. We’ll be here to celebrate you, my sis. God loves you, sisi 🫂."

User @Jujuletwaa shared:

"There's no shame in starting over. In fact, you come back stronger. Pray, wait and trust."

User @madzimbi1 commented:

"I moved back home on the 25th of November 2025 after I resigned from my job, and let me tell you, the best decision ever and having to be home is good, and now I am moving to my new place at the end of January."

User @Life with Nothando shared:

"Oh, babe! You will bounce back."

