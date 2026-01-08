A Pretoria woman sparked a massive debate after describing a painful experience during a job interview that left her feeling humiliated

The viral clip was recently shared on TikTok, where thousands of users shared their own stories about difficult hiring processes, and noted their preferred interviewers

Social media users flooded the comments section, largely agreeing with the sentiment and noting that some interviewers use their position to flex their power

A job seeker felt her confidence drop after an interviewer suggested that she had failed a module - Image: @bontle.bjoy

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Pretoria went viral after claiming that job interviews can sometimes feel like a humiliation ritual for candidates.

The video was shared on TikTok by @bontle.bjoy on January 6, 2026, and garnered 79K views along with 7.2K likes as she recounted her experience with a specific panel.

The video begins with the woman at home. She explains that she was asked during the interview if she had been introduced to finance software, to which she confirmed her experience with Sage. When asked for the specific certificate of completion, she mentioned that only students who scored 80% or higher received one. TikTok user @bontle. bjoy said the interviewer then insinuated that she had failed the module, causing a second female interviewer to intervene and ask how she could have graduated if she had failed.

The candidate loses confidence during the interview

The woman shared that the line of questioning immediately lowered her confidence as she wondered if the interviewer was implying her qualifications were fake. She questioned why she had been called for the interview at all if her credentials were doubted and thanked the woman who defended her.

Many viewers debated whether gender plays a role in how interviewers treat candidates during high-pressure meetings. Image: @bontle.bjoy

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to toxic job interview cultures

The clip garnered massive views and 1.1K comments from an online community that was deeply moved by the story, and discussed their own hiring nightmares. Many viewers agreed with the view that interviews can be humiliating and noted their preferred interviewers. Some users argued that being unprepared can also make a person feel humiliated during the process. One commenter shared a story where a female interviewer asked about her husband's employment and told her she was too rich for the job.

User @Survivor shared:

"You will feel humiliated if you do not prepare for the interview."

User @_maximo

"Try being an intern."

User @I am love said:

"But if you need 80% to get the certificate, that means 80% is the passing percentage and anything below that is a fail, but it was rude of her to point that out."

User @Flwrs10912873465564378 commented:

"I was interviewed in Menlyn by a lady who wasn’t even HR and asked me questions like what my husband does, etc. She said I’m too rich for the job 🙄."

User @Divana asked:

"Have you ever been laughed at during an interview?😭Like people laughing uncontrollably at your answers to the extent they had to pause and apologise? Bro, let's leave this topic."

User @Mohumagadi Basetsana said:

"Internal interviews are worse. I had four this year, and they broke my confidence. I told myself that I am never doing internal interviews ever again because 9/10, they already know who they want."

