A local man gained massive traction after mocking a protester who called for Donald Trump to save South African farmers, stunning many viewers

The funny video was shared on TikTok on January 6, 2026, where it quickly resonated with thousands of amused social media users

Social media users were shocked by the protester’s actions and praised the creator for his sharp delivery, expressing their own shock at the protester's public stunt

A content creator reacted to a video of a man wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt while protesting in South Africa. Image: @vusimongwecomedian

A South African comedian went viral after delivering a stinging response to a public protest involving international politics in a video recently shared online.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @vusimongwecomedian and, in just a few hours, amassed 104K views along with 6K likes from social media users who felt the protester’s actions were illogical.

The clip begins with the creator sitting in his car in an undisclosed location and playing background footage of the African man wearing a white T-shirt that reads "Donald Trump save our farmers" while holding placards. One placard asked for the US president's help, while the other stated that President Ramaphosa must fall. Reacting to the scene, the comedian noted that social media has exposed a lot of foolish people and suggested that stupidity seems to be an incurable gift for the chosen ones. He remarked that even children can recognise when a father is acting foolishly.

The man questions the call for international intervention

Addressing the protester directly, TikTok user @vusimongwecomedian questioned why anyone would call for Donald Trump to come to South Africa. He pointed out that the US president had already extended an invitation for farmers to America and asked why they do not simply move there instead. The video concluded with the comedian humorously stating that the protester would represent the country very well in the stupidity Olympics.

Many viewers were disappointed by the local man's call for a foreign leader's intervention. Image: @vusimongwecomedian

SA comments on the man’s protest

The clip garnered massive views and nearly 600 likes from an online community that found the delivery hilarious and largely shared the same sentiments as the creator. Many viewers commented that the comedian was spot on and admitted they were equally shocked by the man's public actions. Some guessed that the protester might have been seeking popularity by pulling a stunt involving the US president. One user mentioned that it broke his heart to see someone calling for a foreign invasion when there was no need for such a request.

User @Zakes446 asked:

"So the t-shirt he is wearing says Trump saves farmers, meaning nobody matters other than farmers in this country?"

User @Gadisto commented:

"The guy wanted to be a celebrity."

User @General added:

"You're totally correct, my brother 🙏."

User @takalani justice shared:

"Tell him, maybe he will understand you."

User @thabs said:

"😂 You made my day."

User @KING-V commented:

"This guy really breaks my heart every time I see him doing these things."

User @Jay.El1 asked:

"Does he even know what he is actually doing?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

