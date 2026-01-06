A customer expressed her outrage after receiving a fake makeup product from a local online retailer and facing major hurdles with the return process

The detailed post was shared on TikTok on January 3, 2026, where it sparked a massive conversation about online shopping reliability

Social media users urged the shopper to take formal action after her account was allegedly deactivated during the dispute, while others shared similar encounters with the same online retail giant

A shopper showed the difference between the real Maybelline foundation and the orange replica she allegedly received from an online retailer.

Source: UGC

A South African online shopper recently shared a series of frustrating events following a purchase she made from the major local retailer, Takealot, in September 2025.

The post was shared on TikTok by @sugc.za and gained massive views from shocked viewers who followed her three-month struggle.

The customer shared that she ordered a Maybelline Fit Me foundation at Takealot, along with other products, but received a replica with a distinct orange overtone. She planned to log in for a return, but discovered that her account had been deactivated, and she was unable to log into the app. After three months of emailing back and forth, the account was finally reactivated, and she successfully logged the return. The company collected the product only to send an email later declining the return because it was outside the 30-day timeframe.

The customer details the retailer’s lack of urgency

The shopper, TikTok user @sugc.za, questioned how she was expected to meet a deadline while her access to the platform was blocked for over two months. She noted that every time she reached out, the matter was escalated and investigated without any actual outcome or resolution. The lack of urgency left her with the counterfeit product and a sense that her money was wasted.

Many viewers expressed shock that a major retailer would allow a counterfeit product to be delivered to a customer.

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the Takealot counterfeit incident

The lip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from an online community filled with concern and advice for the unhappy customer. Many viewers warned others against buying makeup on the platform and suggested sticking to items like books and stationery instead. One viewer mentioned the importance of verifying the website because they had heard of scammers creating fake sites that look like the giant retail store. Another viewer advised @sugc.za to report the entire incident on the HelloPeter platform to get a faster response.

User @Monique Daniels🇿🇦 said:

"My fake one from the China store works really well, actually, but that is not the focus of your video. I understand you, I have my own Takealot drama."

User @Veroch shared:

"They did you dirty."

User @Tso_Tuli commented:

"Takealot is for stationery and books. Everything else, you will cry. Oh, and they are so poor at customer service🙃. I've gone back to brick-and-mortar shops because of this. Takealot is a last resort for me."

User @x❤️added:

"Report them to HelloPeter."

User @Pupu commented:

"Just verify the website. I remember hearing that there are scammers who have created a duplicate of the original Takealot website. It only differs by just one letter or something."

User @onnicah💕 said:

"They did that to me. I returned it quickly. I don't trust Takelot anymore. I was so disappointed, but they did refund me."

See the TikTok slides below:

