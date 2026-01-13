A desperate mother sought urgent intervention after her five-year-old daughter was allegedly taken out of the country by her father, without her permission

The emotional plea appeared in a video shared on X, where the woman detailed her struggles with local police and international travel concerns

Social media users were disturbed and rallied behind the mother by tagging diplomatic authorities and calling for immediate action to secure the child

A mother shared an emotional video detailing how her daughter was taken out of the country during a holiday visit. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

A local mom, Noluthando Mkalipe, shared a distressing account of her attempts to open a criminal case following the alleged abduction of her young daughter.

The clip was shared on X by @PSAFLIVE on January 12, 2026 and garnered 362K views along with 965 comments from a disturbed online community.

In the clip, the mom explains that her five-year-old girl was fetched by her father on 17 December for a holiday visit. She said she was informed on 5 January that the child had been taken to Congo. Noluthando discovered that the father and his brother had sold their belongings and moved out of their homes before the departure.

The mom seeks help to find her daughter

The mom sought help from the children's court and the family advocate before being informed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation that a case of parental abduction must be opened. Despite multiple visits to the Ivory Park Police Station since 5 January, officials have yet to provide her with a case number or an SMS confirmation. Desperation has grown as the mother heard the father plans to move to Europe with the child. In the video shared on X by @PSAFLIVE, Noluthando hoped that the information would reach the correct people to intervene before they leave their current location.

Many viewers expressed deep sympathy for the mother and called for the DRC Embassy to assist in the search. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

SA is moved by the alleged parental abduction

The clip gained massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with concern and comforted the mother. Many viewers were disturbed by the news and expressed hope for the safety of the child. Some tagged the DRC Embassy and asked for their direct intervention to help the woman recover her daughter. A few lambasted negative energies and judgmental comments, stating that the situation requires practical solutions rather than criticism. Others were shocked by the reported lack of assistance from the local police station during such a critical time.

User @SthembiD commented:

"@DRCEmbassySA, I don't know how you can assist, but here. A 5-year-old needs her mother. Please help the child come back to her mom."

User @TheeAzania asked:

"This is scary, though. How was that child able to leave the country without the mother’s consent? A parental consent affidavit is needed to fly with a child outside the country."

User @H_Permza shared:

"Children usually take their father’s nationality, so they’re Congolese."

User @WallieDon added:

"Please don't bring your negative energies here because we need solutions only! Love knows boundaries, and you can't shame this woman. Let's resolve the problem only!"

User @pecson007 said:

"This is a serious difficulty. We only hope the child is safe and sound wherever she is."

User @masurpi shared:

"Imagine your child being raised in another country, and you, as a mother, not around."

Watch the X video below:

Source: Briefly News