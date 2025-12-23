A young boy was filmed during the funny yet shocking moment he admitted to forgetting his mother during a family bonding moment

The clip shared on TikTok captured the family relaxing together when the child identified people in the room except for his own mom

Social media users were divided over the moment, as some offered advice on maintaining bonds while others defended the hardworking mother

Family time took an unexpected turn when a young boy revealed he had no idea who his mother was, whom he had last seen in January 2025, during a bedroom TV-watching gathering.

The clip shared by @hopemalimba on TikTok garnered massive views and comments, sparking a heated debate on keeping the communication channel open with children among social media users.

This clip starts with the family watching TV with gogo and mkhulu. The little boy started speaking, noting that Athi was recording and pointing out that gogo was lying in the bed, introducing the people around. He then looked directly at his mom and admitted he forgot her name. The mother burst into shocked laughter while gogo shouted in disbelief that he could forget his own parent. Mkhulu laughed off the awkward moment by noting that the boy knew the people he lived with daily.

The young boy guesses his mom’s name

Another voice interjected to clarify that the woman sitting right there was his mother. Stunned by the news, the boy innocently asked if her name was Nkosazana. The creator, TikTok user @hopemalimba, later explained that the mother worked long hours and night shifts to provide for the family, which limited her time at home.

SA reacts to the boy failing to recognise his mom

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared mixed views after seeing the boy not recognising his mother. Many viewers expressed concern and asked how often the mother contacted her child while away, suggesting regular video calls. Some noted that the child was clearly loved and growing up in a healthy and happy environment. Others defended the mother, stating that parents often sacrificed time with their children to secure a better future for them.

User @Helen commented:

"Sometimes we as moms have to do what we must to secure their future. I hope you both will heal from this❤️. It's gonna be fine!"

User @Runako Hair shared:

"Its really sad 🥺."

User @Starshine Naleli said:

"My biggest fear 😭."

User @smGuru shared:

"Apparently, this was me when my parents sent me back home to my grandma from Germany. They came back two years later, I refused to acknowledge them 😂."

User @Trish DoterraOils Gaborone🇧🇼 commented:

"That English he is speaking, while forgetting your name, is from your sacrifices of not staying with him! Don’t feel bad, mama, one day everything will fall in place 🫂."

User @Letsebolo_La_Ga_Mma said:

"No, guys, this is not that deep. I was also going to laugh."

