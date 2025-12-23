An emotional tribute from a local business owner touched the hearts of thousands after she shared a moving farewell to her late employee, Abel

A grieving Afrikaans farm owner reminded the world of the power of kindness after sharing a raw and emotional farewell to her favourite worker.

The tribute was posted on Facebook by The Country Chic, where it garnered massive views and thousands of comments from an online community moved by her words.

In the post, the farm owner shared that she watched Abel through the kitchen window that morning as he prepared for the field, never imagining it would be the last time she would see him. She said her heart is broken because he was a kind soul with talented hands who could fix or beautify anything he touched. She noted that he planted all the flowers at her shop and painted her house, leaving his handiwork everywhere she looked.

The promise to support Abel’s family

The bond extended far beyond work as she mentioned how much her children loved Abel, sharing that her son Hendré even prayed for him. She said she will deeply miss their shared prayers, their hugs, and even eating soft serve together. Finding peace in his faith, Facebook user The Country Chic recalled asking if he was right with God, to which he smiled and said the Lord knew him.

Viewers praised the employer for treating her worker like family and setting a beautiful example for others.



Mzansi mourns Abel

The post garnered massive views and comments from social media users who sent her condolences and called her an example for every employer on how to treat workers with dignity and love. Some praised the Afrikaans woman for the beautiful tribute while wishing Abel's family strength through these difficult times. Others thanked her for her promise to look after his wife and children, assuring her that blessings would follow her for her generosity.

User @Mark Mitchell commented:

"Our sincere condolences to you, your family and his family; based on your story, there are no words besides sadness."

User @Sharon Ball - Riley said:

"Lovely eulogy. Thoughts are with his family."

User @Lee King added:

"Such a beautiful tribute to your loyal worker and friend- may almighty God grant the family strength."

User @Robyn Ing Lambrick shared:

"Abel sounds like a gem of a person. Salt of the earth. Lovely legacy you brought to life here. Sorry for this loss and sadness in your community."

User @Khaki Camara commented:

"What a beautiful remembrance message. Sending you and your family prayers and a big hug and extending that to Abel's young family. Rest in paradise 🛐🤗."

User @Marian Van Onselen said:

"May Abel's legacy live on💔."

