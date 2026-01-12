“So, Braces Do Work”: Woman Shows Dental Transformation After Wearing Braces for One Year, SA Moved
- A mother and wife in her early thirties stunned the internet after documenting her journey to fix a significant gap in her teeth
- The viral clip was shared on TikTok, where the creator showcased the various stages of her dental alignment over twelve months
- Social media users were impressed and showered the woman with compliments, expressing amazement at the professional results achieved by her doctor
A young woman inspired a massive online audience after sharing a vulnerable compilation of her dental transformation, from the first month to a year.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @__luxurywife on January 11, 2026, and garnered 2.7M views along with nearly 2K comments from highly impressed viewers.
The video shows the young wife and mother displaying her teeth with braces, which initially featured large gaps on both the top and bottom sections. TikTok @_luxurywife moved the clip to show the specific stages that led to the teeth getting closer to each other and looking straighter after keeping the braces for a year.
The woman speaks about her dental insecurity
She captioned the post by detailing that it took significant encouragement from friends to make the video. She explained that she had carried an insecurity regarding her dentition for as long as she could remember and often had to explain to people that she did not lose her teeth. She noted that she frequently covered her mouth with her hands when laughing or smiling before the procedure. She expressed that seeing the incredible result she received was amazing after years of feeling self-conscious about her smile.
SA reacts to the viral tooth gap transformation
The clip gained massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with overwhelming support and compliments for the woman. Many viewers noted that the doctor did an excellent job, while others wondered whether the process of wearing braces was painful. Some expressed a desire to undergo a similar correction for their own teeth. One person jokingly asked if the doctor could put together her marriage the same way he brought the creator’s teeth together.
User @feelgoodhampers commented:
"Had mine closed in 2018, it’s been the best decision ever. Get the permanent retainer. I’ve had mine for seven years, and they haven’t moved ❤."
User @Nàzā of Afrîçã asked:
"Do braces make a person feel uncomfortable?"
User @Bigz said:
"So braces do work."
User @Slimbarbie81 joked:
"I'm sure your dentist can fix my marriage."
User @Mbali Ming-Key Zulu commented:
"I was screaming, yes, stop here. Your smile is adorable ❤."
User @Jezibel asked:
"Wow, I have the same issue, oh, but mine is by the side, and it’s just one hope it’s not too expensive? I want to go correct my teeth 🦷, but I heard it’s painful. Is it true?"
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
