A South African man shared a viral video explaining that using the local e-commerce giant is no longer the gold rush it once was for small businesses

In a TikTok video, the man detailed hidden fees, commissions, and high logistics costs that consume profit before the seller even touches it

Social media users agreed that the platform is now a treadmill, prompting many to suggest switching to platforms like Facebook and Amazon due to low entry costs

A content creator detailed that selling on Takealot was not as lucrative as it used to be. Image: @bxpica55

Source: TikTok

A controversial video detailing the financial strain of selling on a major South African e-commerce platform, Takealot, resonated deeply with small business owners across the country.

The warning, shared on TikTok by @bxpica55, exposed the hidden costs of using the local marketplace, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who mostly agreed with the man’s stance.

The man started by asserting that selling on the local reselling platform is no longer the profitable venture it once was. He believes most sellers are losing money because the platform’s complicated system is perceived to be deliberately structured to consume profits. He detailed the constant financial demands: sellers must pay an account fee of around R400 every month, plus a commission of between 5% and 18% on every single sale. After that, sellers are hit again with fulfilment, storage, and logistics costs that can exceed R50 per product.

The man's detailed post worried many social media users, who were hoping to join the marketplace. Image: ANTONI SHKRABA production

Source: UGC

The man breaks down the cost of being a seller

The most devastating part of the system, he noted, is the returns process. A single return can take weeks to process, locking up a small business’s cash flow and sometimes pushing the seller into a negative balance. TikTok user @bxpica55 said sellers also face competition from the marketplace’s own retail division, which sells identical products cheaply because it controls the algorithms. He concluded that the platform used to be an opportunity, but is now a treadmill; you’re running hard, but are not moving forward. His advice: build your own store, own your customers, and stop feeding the machine.

SA debates the high costs of reselling

The comments section was quickly filled with comments of over 1K from frustrated viewers who agreed with the man. Many viewers noted that the marketplace now favours buyers but severely disadvantages those trying to earn a living. Some confirmed they felt demotivated by customers who buy items, use them, and then return them for a full refund. Others recommended platforms like Facebook Market and Amazon, noting that they have lower entry barriers, such as no monthly fees, and only charge a commission per sale.

User @Glolooks Beauty said:

"Guys, please try Amazon. They only charge commission and have no monthly fees. You can even qualify for free delivery."

User @Simphiwe Salman shared:

"I successfully registered, and when I was about to start adding items, I saw finances not making sense. Then I moved to Market Place, there's another one which they highly recommend, I just forgot the name."

User @Tshwarelo Azzzap advised:

"Use Facebook marketplace."

User @Shaozen Films added:

"I stopped selling there. Customers buy the product, use it, and then return it 💀."

User @HMD1🇿🇦 said:

"Takealot is great for customers. But terrible for sellers."

User @Ernest Kumalo commented:

"Just got approved to be a seller. I was thinking about this thing of R500 per month (R460) is a lot."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Takealot

A talented man created a clever, multi-use ironing board that could be transformed into many things and shared its price, and viewers advised him to sell it on Takealot.

A local woman was in a happy mood, showing off her stylish, brand-new George & Mason sofa she bought from Takealot for R3.9K.

A South African woman shared her excitement while unboxing a smart double-bed headboard she purchased from Takealot for R1500.

Source: Briefly News