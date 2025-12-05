A TikTok user shared a clip of her mom ordering a tiny fender lamp from Takealot after trusting the product photo without reading the size details in the listing

The order, meant for a Hyundai i20, showed how technical car parts can look full-size online, even though the actual part is just one small component

Viewers related to the moment, sharing their own online shopping mistakes and laughing about how easy it is to miss product information on fast orders

A small delivery turned into a big laugh when a rushed online order showed how one missing detail can flip a car part purchase into a household joke.

The picture on the left showed a woman wearing a beanie inside the house. Image: @valenciazinhle

TikTok user Valencia Zinhle posted a clip on 14 November showing how her mom accidentally ordered the wrong car part from Takealot after missing key details in the product description. The video, posted to her account, showed screenshots of the listing for a right-side marker lamp for a Hyundai i20 (2009–2014) priced at R271, which appeared full-size in the photos online. When the delivery arrived, it turned out to be a tiny fender lamp that could fit in the palm of a hand, turning the online order into an unplanned joke at home. Valencia added her own amusement to the post, showing how the mix-up occurred after she trusted the image rather than checking the size.

The clip by user @valenciazinhle speaks to a growing shift in how families shop for technical items, with car parts now bought through apps rather than from a mechanic or parts store. The convenience has made it easy for people to make quick decisions, but it also increases the likelihood of missing small details, such as dimensions, compatibility, and model years. Product photos online can make items look bigger or more complete than they are, and many buyers don’t realise that a single component, like a fender lamp, is often sold separately from the casing or wiring.

Online shopping mistakes turn relatable

South Africans in the comments laughed at how the part looked like something from a toy car, sharing their own stories of ordering small decor items that looked full-size on screen. The humour travelled fast on TikTok because of the shared understanding that mistakes like this happen even when intentions are good, especially when someone is trying to fix a simple problem at home. The context of a mom ordering a car part added to the charm, making the moment feel light-hearted rather than wasteful.

Audience reactions were playful, with viewers laughing at how easy it is to misread a product listing and end up with something tiny but harmless. Many people said the mix-up reminded them to always read the full description, especially when buying technical items that look bigger online than in real life. Others enjoyed that the situation happened in a family setting, turning a simple mistake into a funny household memory rather than a serious complaint.

The visual on the left showed a Takealot product of a fender indicator. Image: @valenciazinhle

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Valencia Zinhle said:

“Guys, this is the light, the broken one. 😂😂 I see it’s the one, it’s just that Takealot added these toy parts. 😂”

Leerha_Moeng said:

“But it says fender indicator friend, not headlight. 🤣🤣🤣 Sorry. 😭”

MaMLABA said:

“But it’s written that it’s the indicator. 🤣🤣”

Wandile Buthelezi said:

“100% what she ordered.”

Sibusiso Xolo said:

“But you got the right thing, though. 😭😂”

Just Zu said:

“It clearly says fender indicator, though.”

Joseph_Car_sales said:

“Please go to Goldwagen / Korean Motor Spares (go there with your car or licence disk and tell them what you want). Hope this helps. 🙂”

Samkeli asked:

“She didn’t read the dimensions in the description?”

Chamakh IBI said:

“But it’s the indicator. Did you guys want the headlight?”

M said:

“Takealot didn’t do anyone dirty here. 🤣”

