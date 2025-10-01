A South African content creator’s video showing her new Takealot headboard went viral, with her personal approval easing the fears of hesitant shoppers

The TikTok shows the growing role of social media in shaping online shopping decisions, as followers rely on trusted voices to validate purchases

The video not only reassured viewers about product quality but also sparked chatter about delivery times and common issues

A local woman's video went viral on TikTok after being posted on 6 August 2025. The video shows the woman unwrapping her new purchase.

A woman's TikTok video revealed the Takealot headboard she bought. Image: @maxulu_creator/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator recently posted a TikTok showing the headboard she bought from Takealot. In her video, she shared that she had taken a risk by ordering the product online, despite the mixed reviews she had seen.

She shared the video with the caption:

"I took a risk and ordered a headboard on Takealot @baby_moloi. Takealot headboards are the ONE👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾"

Followers flooded the comments with a mix of relief and excitement. Many people had been hesitant to buy a headboard from Takealot because of the mixed reviews, but @maxulu_creator’s personal approval gave them the confidence to take the plunge. Some commenters even shared that they had purchased the same headboard and are happy with it.

Why validation is key to building trust in online shopping

The post quickly became a standard for shoppers, symbolising how an individual's experience could help ease the anxiety many feel when faced with a big purchase. What began as a personal purchase turned into reassurance for the public, showing others that the risk was worth it.

A South African woman's TikTok went viral after purchasing a headboard from Takealot. Image: @maxulu_creator /TikTok

Source: TikTok

This incident speaks to a broader trend in online shopping, where consumers rely on social media to guide their buying decisions. In a time where reviews can be conflicting and the fear of a bad purchase is all too real, validation from trusted voices has become valuable.

Impact of personal experiences on consumer confidence

This shared experience also sparked chatter about other concerns, such as delivery times and issues like strong initial smells. In today's world, people's online shopping posts often overshadow doubt. By sharing her journey, Maxulu_creator helped them overcome their fears and make more confident and informed purchasing choices.

Maxulu_creator was reached out to by Briefly News to ask about her purchase, and an update will be provided once a reply is received.

khulu stated:

"It's beautiful, dear. Got mine today... I love it. ❤️"

Siphesihle 💞😊 said:

"It looks so good, risk paid off 🤭"

Trust wrote:

"I got a headboard for my son's room, and I was really amazed at the quality."

Mrs_Mo commented:

"Seems like Takealot headboards are the girl. I also bought one and I am happy."

Kimberraxie stated:

"How's the quality? I need to get a new headboard for my guest bedroom."

mrmofokeng1 said:

"I am building mine by myself as we speak for a Queen Bed. I'm hoping for good results 😉"

Snenhlanhla MakaLiwa wrote:

"Okay, this is my sign to check out. I’ve had one in my cart ngisaba…. thank you maP ❤️"

SaintAnna commented:

"This actually looks good 👌🏽 The reviews always throw me off 😅 so eish you have to take a risk indeed."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News shopping stories

Checkers has introduced a smart trolley that allows customers to scan items as they shop, aiming to speed up and simplify the shopping process.

A South African woman's viral TikTok video showcased her Shein haul for under R800, with followers praising her stylish finds.

A TikTok video by a creator named Nathan showed how researching different store prices and brands can help people budget well and save.

Source: Briefly News