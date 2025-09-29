A South African man's passionate review of Woolworths milk has gone viral on social media, showcasing his creative and humorous take on the product

A South African man has left social media users in stitches after posting a video where he passionately praised the quality of Woolworths milk, using colourful and dramatic descriptions that quickly went viral.

A man in South Africa raved about the quality of Woolworths milk. Image: luxolo.bukaza

In the now-popular clip, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @luxolo.bukaza can be seen holding a carton of Woolies milk while making exaggerated claims about how exceptional it tastes.

He jokingly declared in the video that he uploaded on 28 September 2025, saying:

"You can literally taste that this cow had medical aid; this cow has a will. The milk is milking. The cream is there, it’s not full, it is overflowing."

@luxolo.bukaza's over-the-top remarks didn’t stop there. He went on to describe how the milk seemingly improved his senses and outlook on life, adding:

"I can see better, I can hear sounds. Everything is gonna be better. This end, this is the beginning. Genesis, it’s the rapture."

The social media user’s comical delivery and imaginative descriptions quickly turned the video into a trending topic, with many viewers praising his humour and creativity. Some joked that he should be hired as Woolworths’ official brand ambassador, while others admitted they felt tempted to rush to the store and buy the milk themselves.

This isn’t the first time Woolworths products have sparked funny and lighthearted reactions online. The brand, often nicknamed "Woolies" by loyal customers, has built a reputation for high-quality goods, and shoppers in Mzansi regularly share amusing content celebrating the retailer.

The clip has since gained thousands of shares and comments, with South Africans agreeing that @luxolo.bukaza’s review was less about milk and more about turning an everyday product into a moment of comedy gold.

A South African man’s passionate review of Woolworths milk in a TikTok video has gone viral, taking the internet by storm. Image: @luxolo.bukaza

SA reacts to a man gushing over Woolies milk

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man's funny way of raving over Woolworths milk, saying:

Farie MaSiziba said:

"Becoming Mr Woolworths."

Shewolf@raya cracked a joke, saying:

"The cow was raised by both parents and sent to an elite school."

Shazz63 wrote:

"Milk is milk that comes from a cow."

Miss M expressed:

"I find it tastes bad, xem."

Sumz commented:

"Woolies is the best milk. I can’t drink any other milk."

Watch the video below:

