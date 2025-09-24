A South African woman's TikTok video showing off her Shein haul for under R800 has taken social media by storm

Followers are praising her fashionable finds while sharing their own tips on how to save on Shein

Fans are recommending Shein discount codes to maximise savings, with some claiming to save up to 80%

A TikTok video of a South African woman's shopping haul has gone viral, sparking a flood of reactions and comments from followers.

A woman shows off her Shein haul, proud of the bargain she scored. Image: caramella_sweettt/TikTok

The video was posted on TikTok on 17 September 2025, where a woman shows how she managed to snag an amazing collection of clothing and accessories for under R800, proving that great fashion doesn't have to come with a huge price tag.

In the viral video, TikToker @caramella_sweettt reveals each item, including a trendy dress, a pair of jeans and accessories like glue-on nails and false lashes. Her budget-friendly haul quickly gained attention with followers sharing their own tips on how to score even better deals on Shein.

Many people who commented stressed the importance of using Shein's discount codes before checking out, suggesting people could save between 50% and 80 % every time and stop paying full price.

Shopping for less: tips and tricks

For many people, the appeal of Shein lies in the affordable prices, especially when shoppers take advantage of promotions and discount codes. Lots of followers shared their own saving hacks, from using multiple accounts to unlock discounts to exchanging coupon codes with each other.

She flaunted her bold red glue-on nails and the chic tote bag she picked out. Image: caramella_sweettt /TikTok

Sheins' community of savvy shoppers

This viral video is proof of how savvy shoppers are using social media to exchange tips, celebrate fashion and save money while supporting affordable clothing brands like Shein. This woman's haul proves that fashion on a budget is possible.

Barbie Maome said:

"I honestly wish everyone knew about Shein discount codes before checking out 😭 You could be saving 50–80% every time. Stop paying full price."

mihle Mrubata. 🫧asked the TikToker:

"How much your customs?"

˚ʚ ceeya ɞ˚₊ wrote:

"Off topic, you are so cute ❤️❤"

Dee💘 commented:

"Girls who don’t search 5T3PP on a new acc… idk how you're affording Shein right now 🫠 coupon = survival."

sips said:

"That dress on you is🔥🔥"

Letha.M asked:

"Hey mama , how long did your order take to arrive ? And was it standard shipping?"

Emmanuella Tieku wrote:

"The fact that you tried the things on/out ❤️✨"

Watch the TikTok video below:

