South African fashionistas are flocking to Jet for stylish, budget-friendly winter finds as the season picks up

A TikTok video showcasing the store's winter haul from Jet went viral, sparking praise for the retailer's trendy and affordable fashion

The clip ignited conversation about accessible fashion, with many South Africans eager to shop at Jet for winter essentials without breaking the bank

With winter in full swing, Mzansi fashionistas are taking notes and heading to Jet to grab their own budget-friendly finds.

A woman revealed some stunning, budget-friendly winter finds from Jet. Image: @funnynmels

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has taken to TikTok to showcase her impressive and affordable winter clothing haul from Jet, leaving many online users praising the retailer for its trendy and accessible fashion.

Woman shows off budget-friendly winter finds from Jet

The babe, who goes by the social media handle @funnynmels, posted a video on 26th April 2025, which has since gone viral.

In the video, @funnynmels unveiled a detailed look at the stylish and budget-friendly items she came across from Jet’s winter collection. From cosy knitwear and warm leggings to fashionable boots and puffer jackets, the haul demonstrated how Mzansi shoppers can stay warm this season without breaking the bank.

She proudly explained the prices of each item, pointing out that Jet’s specials and promotions made it easy for her to build a full winter wardrobe on a limited budget. “You don’t need to spend thousands to look cute and keep warm,” she said in the clip.

South Africans flooded the comments section with positive reactions, thanking the woman for the recommendations. Many shared their own experiences shopping at Jet, with some saying they planned to visit the store soon.

The clip also sparked conversation about the importance of accessible fashion, especially during the colder months. As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are looking for affordable ways to dress warmly while still feeling confident in their style.

Jet has long been known for offering quality clothing at reasonable prices, and this winter range seems to be hitting the mark with local shoppers. The viral haul not only highlighted the brand’s winter essentials but also reinforced the message that fashion can be both functional and affordable.

Watch the video below:

SA loves Jet's winter finds

Many netizens flooded the comments section with love, complimenting the various clothing items. Many ladies couldn’t wait to get their hands on the stylish winter finds as they inquired about more information.

Wrgg said:

"Beautiful."

Kholow was excited to grab her hand on the winter finds, adding:

"Jet, I’m coming."

Queenzo inquired for more information, saying:

"How much is the cream coat?"

Antoneta | fashion & Gospel wrote:

"Ma coats arikunzi mariii dear."

TikTok asked:

"How much are the two coats at the top?"

Nosandile77 commented:

"Are jackets available for plus-size?"

More winter budget-friendly finds

A woman from Hermanus shared a video of the lovely items she saw at the PEP store; netizens loved it.

A helpful lady went on social to show the beautiful jackets they can get for their bundle of joy at PEP. TikTok user shows kids' winter finds.

The video shared by @namrube displays stunning pleather jackets, loafers and sweater vests from a PEP store. It earned praise from netizens who believe the clothing store deserves more recognition for its amazing clothing.

South Africans are buzzing with excitement over PEP store's latest winter collection, particularly a line of wool jerseys that have taken social media by storm. In a recent viral TikTok video uploaded by @theprettyhustlerr, the retailer proudly showcased’s new winter finds.

Source: Briefly News