A TikTok fashion content creator shared her latest Shein winter boot find, complete with product codes and discount information for her followers

The stylish brown boots feature a shiny leather finish with a woollen interior and come up to mid-calf, perfect for South Africa's chilly winter months

Social media users rushed to the comments praising the boots and sharing their own online shopping experiences, with many crediting Shein for affordable fashion

A local woman shared a video showing a fancy but perfect pair of winter boots she found on Shein. Images: @umieydreamzz

A fashion-forward TikTok creator has got Mzansi excited about winter footwear after sharing her latest boot discovery from popular online retailer Shein.

Content creator @umieydreamzz, known for her fashion videos and product recommendations, posted the enthusiastic review on 11th June with the caption:

"I got these beautiful brown winter boots from @SHEIN @SHEIN ZA. Here is the code: 48536404 or search CUCCOO SZL. Use my code to get a discount: UmieyTW #SHEINforall"

The video starts with the creator joking about what a real "plug" looks like before revealing her stunning brown winter boots. The mid-calf boots feature a gorgeous shiny leather material with a cosy woollen interior, designed with a creative creased pattern near the ankle area. She shows how flexible they are by easily slipping them on while sitting on her couch, zipping them up, and immediately breaking into a celebratory dance.

The boots prove their durability as she jumps and moves around, staying steady on the strong heel while exclaiming:

"Love them!"

She ordered a size six, which translates to a size 40 on the Shein website.

A woman shared a video showing what she found on TikTok that's perfect for winter. Images: @umieydreamzz

Choosing winter footwear

According to DC.ONE, when deciding between winter boots and winter sneakers, several factors come into play. Winter boots offer superior warmth with insulated materials like fleece or wool, waterproof protection against snow and rain, and excellent traction on slippery surfaces. They're built for durability and can withstand harsh conditions for many seasons. The boots are perfect for people living in areas with heavy winters or those spending lots of time outdoors.

Winter sneakers have gained popularity as a stylish alternative, offering comfort, style versatility, and breathability. They're lightweight, easy to wear, and perfect for city dwellers or those in milder winter climates. The choice ultimately depends on your climate, lifestyle, and fashion preferences.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Fashion fans react

The boot review captured the attention of thousands who shared their thoughts:

@Justtcoco gushed:

"Cries in big calves 🥺😭"

@Precious.Daniel0 wrote:

"It's giving Kristy Sarah😫😫🤣 Love them, babes❤️"

@Mbalimkhonza_ joked:

"Not me thinking you are plugging us with twin plugs on SHEIN 😭"

@Faith_Karabö1 praised:

"If it wasn't for SHEIN, where would we be?🥺🙏🏻"

@lovey_984 shared:

"Being a tall girly ☹️… I cant wear 👠"

@Sibulelo added:

"I love it when girls are being girls🥺❤️"

