An Eastern Cape high school student went viral after sharing a woman's shocking online shopping fail

The disappointing purchase came in a small shoebox with an LV logo, measuring only 10 centimetres in height compared to the large wheeled luggage she expected

The video quickly gained over 3,100 likes as South Africans shared similar experiences and offered advice on how to avoid online shopping disasters

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady shared a video of another woman's hilarious online shopping fail. Images: @zama.bandezi.775

Source: Facebook

An Eastern Cape high school student has left South Africans in stitches after sharing another woman's epic online shopping fail that perfectly captures the reality of ordering products online.

Content creator @zama.bandezi.775, who regularly posts fun and personal content on her Facebook page, shared the viral video at the beginning of June with the caption:

"Yiyo mos😭😭😭"

The hilarious video shows another woman showing her disappointing online purchase experience. The clip starts with her revealing what she ordered: a beautiful pink luggage set with two compartments, featuring a large wheeled case with a smaller case stacked on top.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video then cuts to what she received, and the difference is shocking. Instead of the full-size luggage set she expected, a small shoebox arrived with an LV logo containing what appears to be a toy version of the luggage. The miniature pink case measures roughly 10 centimetres in height and just 3 centimetres in width, a far cry from the functional travel luggage she thought she was buying.

This terrible shopping fail quickly went viral, racking up over 3,100 likes within just a few hours of being posted. The dramatic difference between expectation and reality struck a chord with many South Africans who have experienced similar disappointments when shopping online.

A woman showed off what she ordered online vs what she got. Images: @zama.bandezi.775

Source: Facebook

Learning from online shopping mistakes

The video sparked a flood of comments from people sharing their own online shopping experiences and offering valuable advice to help others avoid similar disappointments. Many experienced online shoppers stressed the importance of reading product descriptions carefully before making any purchases.

Seasoned online shoppers pointed out that product measurements are usually listed in the item description, and buyers need to pay close attention to these details rather than just looking at the pictures. They also recommended checking customer reviews to see what other buyers thought about the product and whether it matched their expectations.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi shares the pain

The relatable shopping fail had South Africans flooding the comments section with their own experiences and reactions to the tiny luggage surprise.

@tetlano_moreotsene asked:

"Did it come in an LV box, chomi???😭😭"

@ane_ndzakayi advised:

"😂😂😂You guys don't read and understand those measurements anivaaaa!! Don't just rush to put in your cart 😂😂😂Read and go through comments, bakithiii."

@hlulani_evo joked:

"That time iprice ithi 2rand."

@revsk_millér laughed:

"Finally, a bag that can carry all my money 🤣💔"

@babu_gangyula said:

"Learn how to read next time."

@tania_iyare questioned:

"What did you think you would get for 20c?"

Other online shopping stories

Briefly News recently reported on a woman's disappointing Shein dress purchase that looked nothing like the photos, but her reaction to the comments about her body type revealed something unexpected.

recently reported on a woman's disappointing Shein dress purchase that looked nothing like the photos, but her reaction to the comments about her body type revealed something unexpected. A South African woman was amazed by her R28 furniture set from an online retailer, but what she discovered when she opened the package left Mzansi questioning everything.

A woman showed off what she ordered versus what she got in a viral video, but the comparison to a nurse uniform had social media users saying one thing that shocked everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News