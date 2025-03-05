A South African woman was amazed when she received her long-awaited Temu order and shared the package online

The Mzansi lady could not believe how different the products were from what she imagined them to be

Social media users were floored by the online shopping failure and shared their views in a thread of comments

Two Chinese online stores have taken the world by storm with their low prices and easy-to-navigate system.

Mzansi was amazed by one woman's R28 Temu furniture set. Image: @Sisanda Ka Nhanha Solomon

Source: Facebook

Many still wish for Shein and Temu physical stores so that they could avoid receiving unfulfilling orders.

Mzansi amazed by woman’s R28 furniture set from Temu

One South African lady, Sisanda Solomon, who had a dream of revamping her home saw a great furniture bargain and grabbed it with both hands. She purchased a R28 lounge set and waited eagerly for the order to get delivered.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Solomon’s excitement was swiftly wiped off by huge disappointment when her order hot delivered in a small package instead of a big truck and muscular sweaty men rearranging her home to fit her new furniture set. The woman soon realised that she got exactly what she paid for but failed to read the fine print that said:

“1pc Rattan Miniature Furniture Set-Resin Crafted Collectible Dolls, Party Decor, No Electricity Needed.”

The set was not meant for humans, but for anyone who wants to decorate their doll house. After receiving her order, Solomon was floored by her own expectations and outed herself in a now-viral Facebook post captioned:

“Temu is driving me crazy.”

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi floored by SA woman’s R28 furniture set from Temu

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s order and chatted in a thread of 368 comments:

A Mzansi lady shared her epic Temu shopping fail. Image: @Sisanda Ka Nhanha Solomon

Source: Facebook

@Lukholo Ntshinga reminded the woman:

“You placed an order, and they delivered.”

@Sihle Sinenhlanhla Sithole commented:

“At least you got the full set.”

@Lisa Mankule was amazed:

“I thought they were chocolates.”

@Nono Bokololo Matika explained:

“Learn to read the fine print when you order from Temu. They stated the crafted doll set, sisi you’re in the wrong.”

@Sibs ZabaThembu Makohliso suggested:

“It’s very important to verify your order before you put your item inside the cart.”

@Lucia Leepa shared:

“I saw people ordering smart watch straps thinking it's a price for a smartwatch, but the description is written clearly. Yho, let’s learn to read guys.”

@Wamuhle Bafo commented:

“I hope this is a joke.”

@Asanda ZabaThembu Mavela advised:

“Read descriptions and reviews from people.”

@Sbusiso Jozana said:

“You can actually sell those and make a profit.”

@MaGwacela Kakhosini was floored:

“I thought it was round doughnuts.”

@Sandile Mphikwa Maphela wrote:

“What you see is what you get.”

3 More shopping fail-related stories by Briefly News

A South African woman turned to an online audience to share her disappointing Shein online shopping experience.

One Mzansi lady shared her epic online shopping fail after ordering a 40-inch wig from Chinese store, Shein.

A South African hun amazed many after sharing her experience of ordering tripe from an online store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News