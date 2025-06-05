Each couple had an R100 note, which they used to purchase food from different fast food restaurants."A couple showcased what they got for R100 each after taking part in the ongoing challenge

The TikTok video sparked a massive wave on social media, gathering many views, likes, and comments

People were stunned by all the things they managed to get with just a R100 budget, as they reacted to the post

A young couple has taken social media by storm after sharing a video of their creative date, all on a tight R100 budget.

A South African couple took part in the R100 food challenge. Image: @ndiweee

Source: TikTok

Couple goes on a date with a R100 budget

The clip, originally posted on TikTok under the handle @ndiweee, quickly went viral as it showcased how the pair managed to enjoy a full outing without breaking the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Each couple had an R100 note, which they used to purchase food from different fast food restaurants. They each got Steers Rave Burger and chips for R30, Chicken Licken hot wings snack for R30, Romans Pizza Sava's small something with drinks for R36.90, and chips from a local chip shop for R19.

In the video, they unveiled all the food they had bought as they indulged in it from the comfort of their car. The couple set a challenge for themselves to spend no more than R100 each while still creating lasting memories. What followed was a heartwarming example of how love and fun don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Mzansi social media users were stunned by just how much the couple managed to do with such a limited budget. The post racked up thousands of likes, views, and comments, with many praising their creativity and discipline. Some users even said the couple’s effort served as inspiration, especially in tough economic times when many are looking for more affordable ways to spend quality time.

The clip has sparked a broader conversation about budget-friendly dating ideas and financial mindfulness in relationships. It also set off a mini trend, with other TikTok users attempting their own R100 date challenges.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, the couple’s simple but meaningful experience touched many.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to couple's R100 food challenge

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, flooding the post with reactions such as:

AndileC said:

"Such a beautiful couple, hope you enjoyed."

The lovebirds responded by saying:

"Thank you, Andile. Yes, we did, definitely will be doing it again without @Roman's Pizza."

Zondie gushed over the couple, adding:

"You guys are so cutee maanii."

Erwin Römmel wrote:

"Nahh, this is AI generated because Chicken Licken Drive Through doesn't exist."

Bhutusgagu expressed:

"It's my first time seeing Chicken Licken drive-thru."

A couple shared how they went on a date with just R100. Image: @ndiweee

Source: TikTok

More budget-friendly food-related stories

Briefly News reported that a woman has caught the attention of budget-savvy food lovers across Mzansi after she wowed social media users by showcasing a full fast food haul all bought for under R100.

reported that a woman has caught the attention of budget-savvy food lovers across Mzansi after she wowed social media users by showcasing a full fast food haul all bought for under R100. One stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100. Her rating sent a shock wave through SA.

A woman caused a massive stir online over her R500 grocery haul that left South Africans talking.

Source: Briefly News