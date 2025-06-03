A South African woman showcased her impressive grocery haul that cost only R500 at Boxer

In the video, she unpacked all of her items, which left many shocked, and the clip gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's groceries

A woman caused a massive stir online over her R500 grocery haul that left South Africans talking.

R500 Boxer grocery haul leaves SA in disbelief

The stunner took to her social media account under the handle Thandoh Andy Nothando Blowsir, where she gave viewers a glimpse into all the items she got at Boxer.

In the video, Thandoh displayed her three plastic bags filled with essential items, including rice, maize meal, cooking oil, tinned goods, sugar, snacks, even cleaning products and more.

The clip quickly gained traction as users across South Africa expressed disbelief over how much she was able to buy with such a tight budget. Many commented on how R500 barely stretches in other retail stores, especially amid rising food prices.

Thandoh's post has since sparked a broader conversation about the cost of living and where consumers can get the best value for their money. Some praised Boxer for offering real value to low-income households, while others expressed frustration that similar items would cost nearly double elsewhere.

As the cost of living continues to rise in South Africa, more consumers are turning to discount retailers like Boxer for relief, and this R500 haul might just be proof that bargains are still out there, if you know where to look.

Watch the video of the woman's R500 grocery haul below:

SA chimes in on the R500 grocery haul

South Africans have been buzzing online as they chime in on the viral R500 grocery haul, sharing their thoughts and tips on how to shop smart and save money at stores like Boxer, sparking lively debates about budgeting, value for money, and everyday shopping habits across the country.

Lesego Zezmo Moses was shocked:

"The same 500 we using?"

Bongiwe CJ Mhlongo added:

"Shuthi, I have been going to the wrong boxer."

Zanele Radebe wrote:

"That means your 500 is different from eyethu crc."

ItSs Ladiee commented:

"Yes, with a boxer reward card, you get all those."

Felicia Vèé Vicente wrote:

"I can buy all these for that same amount e Food lovers, but Boxer, welele."

Moàtlegi Maririeh simply said:

"I guess you meant to say 5000 ...because as for 500 ..it can't be."

Vuvu Liyema Mpambani Gidimi expressed:

"The value of your R500 is different from mine."

