A South African woman has ignited a heated conversation on social media after calling out a popular fashion store over the steep price of a coat.

Woman drags store over R1.2k coat price in SA

The stunner took to her social media TikTok account @nandiimhlongo, where she showcased a stunning grey coat but wasn’t too happy with the price tag.

@nandiimhlongo's video, which has quickly gone viral, shows her holding up the coat’s price tag, visibly shocked at the amount, which was R1199.00. She went on to say the following:

"I am really curious as to what these stores think we earn, like how much do they think we earn. Like this is insane."

The hun went on to add that the South African economy is no longer just about the cost of living but the "cost of survival." @nandiimhlongo also questioned the value of the coat, suggesting it’s overpriced for what it offers. She expressed her views, especially given the economic challenges many South Africans face.

"Will we make it? In Cyril's economy," she wrote on her TikTok caption.

Her post struck a chord with many, prompting a flood of reactions in the comments section as the debate sparked a broader conversation about consumer rights, pricing transparency, and affordability in South Africa’s retail sector. Some have called on stores to reconsider their pricing strategies to be more inclusive and accessible to all income groups.

The clip has opened up a valuable discussion about shopping habits and economic realities in Mzansi today.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to coat's hefty price tag

Mzansi netizens chimed in with mixed opinions. Some agreed with her, saying that many stores are charging exorbitant prices for basic fashion items, which can be unaffordable for the average shopper. Others argued that quality often comes at a higher price, and sometimes investing in durable clothing is worth it in the long run.

Tumi Phoenix said:

"My problem is the quality of the fabrics, not worth that amount at all."

Ria_M_02 added:

"That's why I order from Shein, because aowa."

Shezshez8 wrote:

"The quality is poor, really poor"

Anotherrandomlady commented:

"I have a conspiracy that they want us to open store accounts or use buy-now-pay-later, and build a debt economy like the USA."

kgomotso replied:

"Give it a month, it will be half price (my trick with Foschini coats)."

Boniswa Ndhleleni shared:

"This is why I don’t feel guilty for buying on Temu/Shein, because they are mad."

QueenKaren simply said:

"Shein is our saviour."

