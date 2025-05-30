“People Need Jobs”: SA Police Officer’s Viral Food Giveaway Divides Mzansi

A South African police officer faced criticism over a good deed that went viral on social media

A recent act of apparent kindness by a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer has elicited a spectrum of mixed reactions from the public.

Police officer’s good deed sparks mixed SA reactions

The clip, which was shared by TikTok user @user6802779616388, showcased the female officer who was happily handing out food to the less fortunate on the street in South Africa.

Her act was met with mixed reactions from people across Mzansi, and although some South Africans have praised the officer's actions as a demonstration of compassion and a positive reflection on the police force, others have met the news with scepticism and even outright criticism, with one person saying the following in the comments.

"How long will you keep giving handouts? People need jobs."

The contrasting responses underscore the deep-seated trust deficit that exists for some segments of the population regarding law enforcement.

Supporters of the officer's deed have taken to social media to commend her humanity, suggesting that such acts of goodwill are essential in building bridges between the police and the public. They argue that these instances showcase the individual dedication of officers who go beyond their duty to assist citizens.

Watch the video of the police officer's grand gesture below:

Mzansi is divided over the cop's grand gesture

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the officer's act of kindness, which was met with mixed reactions.

Ncuthukazi said:

"I think the reason why people take video is because someone out there may also reach out and help, not because they’re boasting the …power of social media."

Kulani lenience wrote:

"Blessed is the hand that gives."

Trishia expressed:

"Don’t stop nge camera, you are motivating some of us to do this. Some of us know you are not doing it for attention. Someone might actually want to donate so that a large number of people get help."

Lady_pearl09 wished the woman well, saying:

"May your pocket never get dry."

Suejo commented:

"Give with intention, but not for attention."

Gadafi suggested:

"God bless you next time, try not to video, let it be God, you, and the people you help."

NtMad added:

"People like to criticise even not necessary."

Dumisani Gobelo expressed:

"So that they'll know Police Personnel are not always bad people, and so they don't have to run away when they see them."

